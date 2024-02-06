A Brief Inroduction Of Ningbo Kls Electronic

(MENAFN- GetNews) NINGBO KLS ELECTRONIC CO

was founded in 2002.

KLS has developed into a comprehensive group of electronic components,it has more than 10 wholly-owned and holding subsidiaries,With sales volume of over

30 million USD.

KLS products have been approved by

UL,VDE,TUV,EXCE,CQC,RoHS,REACH.

The company has been granted ISO9001 management system certificates. KLS

customer

covers the whole USA, Germany, UK, Japan, South Korea, South Africa,Russia,Brazil...... more than 60 countries and regions, works closely with local distributors to provide faster response, more comprehensive local service and technical support.

KLS has invested a huge amount of money

in the automatic machine production line, the product quality is getting better and better, the price is getting more and more advantageous, and the product delivery time is getting shorter and shorter. The explosive growth of customer orders 2021 is due to the continuous innovation of KLS.

KLS has been one of the top ten Chinese electronic components enterprises in China.

You are searching for creditable and professional supplier to work with; we are also looking for sincerely and long-term customers. Once we find each other, we could make rapid progress together!

