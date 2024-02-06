(MENAFN- GetNews)
"Save on Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Concert Tickets Online with Promo Code at Capital City Tickets"Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper concert tickets for their 2024 tour dates are on sale now for discount prices with promo code. Trusted secondary ticket market provider CapitalCityTickets is providing Rob Zombie fans with a promo code CITY5 to save an additional 5% on all orders.
CapitalCityTickets carries a vast selection of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper concert tickets at affordable prices. The tour kicks off in Albuquerque, NM on August 20th.
Rob Zombie
is a musician, film director, screenwriter and film producer. He rose to prominence as a founding member of the band
White Zombie
which formed in the mid-80s and rose to fame in the early 90s.
In 2003 he expanded his career and became a film director, and has directed a total of six films, the majority of which he also wrote or co-wrote.
CLICK HERE to browse all levels of seating for Rob Zombie concerts at CapitalCityTickets.
CapitalCityTickets stocks
all levels of seating
and price ranges to all Rob Zombie concerts! CapitalCityTickets also offers a safe online buying experience for Rob Zombie tickets.
Save time and money with CapitalCityTickets, all of the tickets are backed with a 100% money back guarantee.
Follow on Social Media for Special Deals and Discounts
Facebook:
2024 Rob Zombie Tour Cities
Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. at Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – West Valley City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Lincoln, Neb. at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 25 – St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Aug. 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 30 – Clarkston, Mich. at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 31 – Noblesville, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 01 – Maryland Heights, Mo. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 03 – Burgettstown, Pa. at The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 04 – Syracuse, N.Y. at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 06 – Mansfield, Mass. at Xfinity Center
Sept. 07 – Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 08 – Camden, N.J. at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Bristow, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 11 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Rogers, Ark. at Walmart AMP
Sept. 18 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
CapitalCityTickets
Live Customer Support
Order By Phone Toll Free 7 Days a Week
(855) 514-5624
Browse the inventory of tickets for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper at CapitalCityTickets today and save!
Disclaimer: CapitalCityTickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
CapitalCityTickets is a reliable online marketplace serving the secondary market with tickets for all major concerts, sports, and theatre events. Online shoppers can take advantage of Promo Code“CITY5” while tickets last.
Check out the discount codes online for all upcoming events. CapitalCityTickets keeps low overheads which allow this trusted ticket site to keep prices competitive.
CapitalCityTickets | Live Customer Support | Order By Phone Toll Free | 7:00am-1:00am EST | (855) 514-5624
Media Contact
Company Name: CapitalCityTickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-855-514-5624
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN06022024003238003268ID1107815576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.