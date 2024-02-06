(MENAFN- GetNews)

Bryn was born in 1976 in Leesberg, Georgia. The youngest of three siblings to parents Tommy and LeClaire. At the age of 14 Bryan began playing barns and bars in and round his small town. Due to the success of his song writing abilities and the fans reception to his music, Bryan planned a move to Nashville, TN after graduating high school. However, his brother passed away un-expectantly and he choose to stay home and attend Georgia Southern University. After college Bryan took a job for his father in the family business. His father seeing the unhappiness in Bryan and will to see his son achieve his goals fired him and demanded he move to Nashville.

He started off in Nashville playing in dive bars and the tourist favorite Broadway clubs. After getting noticed by a rep from Capital Records he began writing songs for Travis Tritt and Billy Currington as he worked on his debut album, I'll Stay Me, (2007). That album produced two top 50 songs, "Country Man" and "We Rode in Trucks". Multiple albums followed (see discography below) giving us singles like "Someone Else Calling You Baby" from Doin' My Thing as well as "Country Girl (Shake it for Me)".

Bryan made a name for himself with the college crowds doing an annual Spring Break party that also had a accompany EP release. In 2013 he combined all the EP's and produced the album, Spring Break... Here to Party. Playing this popular Spring Break concerts gave Bryan a whole new age of people to buy Luke Bryan concert tickets each tour.

Bryan has gone on to win multiple awards throughout the years including "Top New Solo Vocalist", "Top New Artist" at the Academy of Country Music Awards, AMA's, and "Top Country Artist” and“Top Country Album" at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014.

2024 Luke Bryan Tour Dates

June 13 - Jacksonville, Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 14 - Orange Beach, Ala. at The Wharf Amphitheater

June 15 - Orange Beach, Ala. at The Wharf Amphitheater

June 21 - Endicott, N.Y. at En-Jole Golf Course

June 22 - Bristol, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live

June 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

June 28 - Detroit, Mich. at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 - Bethel, N.Y. at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 12 - Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

July 18 - Gilford, N.H. at BankNH Pavilon

July 19 - Gilford, N.H. at BankNH Pavilon

July 26 - Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center Omaha

July 27 - Ridedale, Mo. at Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena

July 28 - St. Louis, Mo. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Idaho Falls, Idaho at Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

Aug. 2 - Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - San Diego, Calif. at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. at The Kia Forum

Aug. 10 - San Bernardino, Calif. at Glen Helen Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center

Aug. 17 - Atlanta, Ga. at Truist Park

Aug. 22 - Oklahoma City, at Paycom Center

Aug. 24 - Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 25 - Chicago, Ill. at Wrigley Field

Sept. 5 - Somerset, Wisc. at Somerset Amphitheater

Sept. 7 - Noblesville, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 12 - West Palm Beach, Fla. at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - Tampa, Fla. at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

