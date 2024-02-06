Bondia Travel, With Award Winning Host Agency Travelfun.Biz And EC Sports Management Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Nashville, TN - February 5, 2024 - BonDia Travel (BonDia), an Independent Agent of TravelFun, is thrilled to announce its partnership with EC Sports Management (ECSM). This collaboration allows BonDia to serve as the exclusive travel provider for all employees, clients and partners of ECSM.

As part of this partnership, ECSM aims to enhance its client's experience by leveraging the exceptional relationships BonDia and TravelFun have with the world's leading travel suppliers. This will enable ECSM clients, employees and partners to receive the best prices and service on all their travel needs including flights, ground transportation, accommodations, and more.



"We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership opens up for BonDia,” said BonDia's Cathy Gillen,“and we are confident in our ability to deliver great service and value to ECSM's many valued clients, employees and partners."

ECSM is a global sports management company focused on football (soccer) and motorsports with more than 40 players, coaches, and teams on its roster worldwide. This partnership is expected to provide co-marketing opportunities and growth for all parties involved.

"We are proud to collaborate with BonDia and TravelFun, leaders in the travel industry, to redefine the travel experience and provide unparalleled travel solutions for our clients, customers, employees and partners," commented Aaron Studwell, President of ECSM.“This partnership signifies a commitment to our clients to streamline their daily lives by taking the stress out of travel booking so that they may focus on being the best they can be.

BonDia Travel is an independent agent of TravelFun, with agents and staff based in Nashville, TN, known for providing personalized and high-quality travel experiences. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, BonDia with support from TravelFun, based in Boca Raton, FL, offer a wide range of travel services with a team of agents across the U.S. offering 24/7 support for its clients.

EC Sports Management is a global sports management company with offices in the United States and Canada. ECSM provides sports marketing and management services in motorsports, Name, Image, and Likeness, and football. Representing over 40 clients in 27 countries, ECSM is poised for continued growth on the world stage.

