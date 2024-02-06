Soaring Heights: 3D Printing For Aerospace Market To Reach US$ 2167.6 Million With A Striking 16.6% CAGR In 2024-2030 | The Market Reports

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Soaring Heights: 3D Printing for Aerospace Market to Reach US$ 2167.6 Million with a Striking 16.6% CAGR in 2024-2030"Elevating innovation in aerospace, the 3D Printing for Aerospace Market is set to reach US$ 2167.6 million, propelled by a remarkable CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2030. This meteoric rise is driven by the transformative impact of additive manufacturing, enhancing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and design flexibility in aerospace production.

Synopsis

3D Printing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model. 3D Printing produces functional parts and discussed benefits that have been realized in the medical, aerospace and defense sectors, and aerospace field is mainly discussed in this report.

The global 3D Printing for Aerospace Market was valued at US$ 714.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2167.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global key producers of 3D printing for aerospace include 3D Systems, GE, Stratasys, Desktop Metal, and others. The top three producers together account for about 38% of the market share, with the largest producer being 3D Systems, accounting for 14%. The global origins are mainly distributed in North America, Europe and China, of which Europe is the largest production region, occupying about 45% of the market share; followed by North America, accounting for 43%. In terms of materials, metal materials hold the largest market share, accounting for more than 88%, followed by plastic materials. In terms of applications, civil aviation has a larger market share, with over 70%, while military aviation has a lower share.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for 3D Printing for Aerospace, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding 3D Printing for Aerospace.

Report Scope

The 3D Printing for Aerospace market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global 3D Printing for Aerospace market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the 3D Printing for Aerospace manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Market SegmentationBy Company



3D Systems

GE

Stratasys

Desktop Metal

EOS

Renishaw

SLM Solutions

TRUMPF

BLT Velo3D





Segment by Type



Metals Material

Plastics Material Others Material





Segment by Application



Civil Aviation Military Aviation





Production by Region



North America

Europe China





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of 3D Printing for Aerospace manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of 3D Printing for Aerospace by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of 3D Printing for Aerospace in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

