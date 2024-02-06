Bright Horizons: LED Secondary Optics Market To Illuminate At US$ 2217.7 Million With A Remarkable 13.6% CAGR In 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"LED Secondary Optics Market to Illuminate at US$ 2217.7 Million with a Remarkable 13.6% CAGR in 2024-2030"Radiating brilliance, the LED Secondary Optics Market is poised to achieve US$ 2217.7 million, propelled by a remarkable CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030. This luminous growth is fueled by the expanding demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and the continual advancements in LED technology, transforming the global illumination landscape.

Synopsis

LED secondary optics refer to the components used to control and manipulate the light emitted by an LED (light-emitting diode) source. While LEDs themselves produce directional light, secondary optics help shape and direct the light output to achieve specific lighting effects or optimize its distribution.

The global LED Secondary Optics Market was valued at US$ 905 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2217.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global LED Secondary Optic key players include Ledlink Optics, LEDIL Oy, Auer Lighting, Bicom Optics, GAGGIONE(Lednlight), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 20%. China is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China Taiwan, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, LED Secondary Lens is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Lighting, followed by Street Lighting, Residential Lighting, Landscape Lighting and Automotive Lighting.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for LED Secondary Optics, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding LED Secondary Optics.

Report Scope

The LED Secondary Optics market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (M Pcs) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global LED Secondary Optics market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the LED Secondary Optics manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Market SegmentationBy Company



Ledlink Optics

Carclo Optics

Auer Lighting

LEDiL

Fraen Corporation

Gaggione (Lednlight)

Bicom Optics

Darkoo Optics

Aether systems Inc

B&M Optics Co., Ltd

ShenZhen Likeda Optical

HENGLI Optical

Brightlx Optics

Kunrui Optical

FORTECH

Chun Kuang Optics

Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens

Xiangchi Optoelectronics

Rasunled

Xiangshun Optoelectronics

YISITE

Hongleida

Yejia Optical Technology

SuZhou Carican Glass Chengdu Pulse Optics-tech





Segment by Type



LED Secondary Lens

Reflector Others





Segment by Application



Street Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Landscape Lighting

Residential Lighting

Automotive Lighting Others





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea China Taiwan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of LED Secondary Optics manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of LED Secondary Optics by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of LED Secondary Optics in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

