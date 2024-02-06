(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Driving Precision: POM Resins Market Surges to US$ 6879.5 Million with a Remarkable 5.8% CAGR in 2024-2030"Precision takes center stage as the POM Resins Market accelerates to a staggering US$ 6879.5 million, driven by a remarkable CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. Unleashing a wave of innovation, this market growth is powered by the demand for high-performance polymers across diverse industries.

Synopsis

POM (Polyacetal) resins, also known as acetal or polyoxymethylene resins, are important engineering resins with exceptional wear resistance and excellent chemical, thermal, electrical, and mechanical properties; as a result, they have replaced metals and other plastics in wear-critical applications. While one of the oldest engineering thermoplastics, polyacetal resins continue to be successful substitutes in traditional metal markets, at costs that are lower than those of many other engineering thermoplastics. Polyacetal resins continue to replace die-cast zinc, brass, aluminum, steel, and other metals in various end-use applications.

The global POM Resins Market was valued at US$ 4785.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6879.5 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global POM resins positioning chips key players include DuPont, Polyplastics and Celanese. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 40%. In terms of product, copolymer type is the largest segment of POM resins in the world, which accounts for about 83% market share. And in the terms of application, electronics is the largest segment of application, which accounts for about 41% market share.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for POM Resins, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding POM Resins.

Report Scope

The POM Resins market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K Tons) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global POM Resins market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the POM Resins manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

By Company



DuPont

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Polyplastics

Celanese

BASF

Asahi Kasei

LyondellBasell

Kolon Plastics

Yunnan Yuntianhua Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical Co., Ltd.





Segment by Type



Homopolymer Type Copolymer Type





Segment by Application



Automotive

Mechanic Equipment

Electronics

Consumer Goods Others





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of POM Resins manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of POM Resins by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of POM Resins in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

