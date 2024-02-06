(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Empowering Connectivity: Bidirectional DC Power Supply Market Surges to US$ 293.6 Million with a Remarkable 15.4% CAGR in 2024-2030"In a paradigm shift towards energy efficiency, the Bidirectional DC Power Supply Market is set to soar to US$ 293.6 million, propelled by an extraordinary CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This surge is orchestrated by the growing demand for versatile power solutions driving advancements in renewable energy integration and electric vehicles.

Synopsis

Bidirectional power supplies typically combine AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, and regenerative electronic loads in a rack-mount unit enclosure. Bidirectional DC power supplies have both power source and load characteristics. This capability is increasingly important in the and electric vehicle and industrial applications.

The global Bidirectional DC Power Supply Market was valued at US$ 105.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 293.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global 5 largest manufacturers of Bidirectional DC Power Supply are EA Elektro-Automatik, Keysight, Chroma Systems Solutions, Itech Electronics and Kewell Technology, which make up nearly 60%. Among them, EA Elektro-Automatik dominates with nearly 15% production value share, followed by Keysight (13%) and Chroma Systems Solutions (12%).

Asia Pacific is the largest market, holding a share over 50%, followed by Europe and North America, with shares 30% and 15% separately.

There are two types of Bidirectional DC Power Supply, including Bidirectional DC Power Supply below 100 KW and Bidirectional DC Power Supply above 100 KW. The leading type is Bidirectional DC Power Supply below 100 KW, with a market share over 65%.

In terms of application, Bidirectional DC Power Supply is mainly used in electric vehicle and industrial. The largest segment is electric vehicle, accounting for nearly 70%.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Bidirectional DC Power Supply, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Bidirectional DC Power Supply.

Report Scope

The Bidirectional DC Power Supply market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Bidirectional DC Power Supply market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Bidirectional DC Power Supply manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Bidirectional DC Power Supply manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Sales, revenue of Bidirectional DC Power Supply in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and market size of each country in the world.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 7: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 8: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 9: The main points and conclusions of the report.

