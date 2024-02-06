(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Electrifying Growth: Lithium Sulfides Market Surges to US$ 53 Million with a Remarkable 35.5% CAGR in 2024-2030"The Lithium Sulfides Market is poised for an electrifying ascent, projected to reach an impressive US$ 53 million, showcasing an extraordinary CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This surge is propelled by the escalating demand for high-performance batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Synopsis

Lithium sulfide is the inorganic compound with the formula Li2S. It crystallizes in the antifluorite motif, described as the salt (Li+)2S2−. It forms a solid yellow-white deliquescent powder. In air, it easily hydrolyses to release hydrogen sulfide (rotten egg odor).

Lithium sulfide (Li2S) is a product specially designed for the use in high performance batteries which can be either applied as electrode material or as precursor for solid electrolytes. At present, many applications of lithium sulfide in lithium batteries are still in the stage of R & D and testing.

The global Lithium Sulfides Market was valued at US$ 6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 53 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

The global key manufacturers of lithium sulfides include Lorad Chemical, Albemarle, AMG Lithium, Materion, Hubei Xinrunde, and others. The top five producers have a total market share of 50%, with the largest producer being Lorad Chemical with a 15% share. Global origins are mainly located in North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc., with North America being the largest production region with a share of about 40%. In terms of product categories, 99.9% purity holds the majority of the market share with 75% and 99.99% purity with 25%. In terms of application, sulfide solid electrolyte is the number one application with over 85% market share.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Lithium Sulfides, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Lithium Sulfides.

Report Scope

The Lithium Sulfides market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Kg) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Lithium Sulfides market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Purity, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Lithium Sulfides manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Purity, by Application, and by regions.

By Company



Lorad Chemical

Albemarle

AMG Lithium

Materion

Stanford Advanced Materials (Oceania International)

Ganfeng Lithium Co

Hubei Xinrunde

Hangzhou Kaiyada Chengdu Hipure





Segment by Purity



99.9% 99.99%





Segment by Application



Sulfide Solid Electrolytes Lithium-sulfur Batteries Electrodes





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Purity, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Lithium Sulfides manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Lithium Sulfides by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Lithium Sulfides in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Purity, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

