Sablute Unveils H1 Keyboard: Elevating Workspace Experience

In an exciting development, Sablute, a well-known brand specializing in the production of high-quality keyboards and mice for office and gaming use, has announced the launch of a new keyboard. Dubbed the Sablute H1, this all-new office keyboard features 15 customizable LCD keys and computer-side software and is set to debut on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Tailored to meet the demands of the modern office environment, the Sablute H1 offers a unique combination of highly customizable and intelligent features, meticulously designed to speed up work and free up more time for modern individuals.







Key Features:

1. HD LCD Keys: 15 customizable keys enhance productivity.

2. Stream Dock Software: Create macros, hotkeys, and scenes effortlessly. You can also get a large number of plug-ins on the PC driver.

3. Ergonomic Design: Ultra-slim, X-Structure switches and 7° Tripod for comfort.

4. Versatile Connectivity: USB-C and Lightning ports for Windows and Apple Mac systems.

5. Dynamic RGB Lighting: 7-color RGB lighting combines style with functionality.









From work to fun to game, the H1's features streamline the modern professional's experience.

Availability and Pricing:

Super Early Bird Price: $119 (33% off)

Original Price: $178

Indiegogo:

