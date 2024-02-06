Sablute Unveils H1 Keyboard: Elevating Workspace Experience

(MENAFN- GetNews)
In an exciting development, Sablute, a well-known brand specializing in the production of high-quality keyboards and mice for office and gaming use, has announced the launch of a new keyboard. Dubbed the Sablute H1, this all-new office keyboard features 15 customizable LCD keys and computer-side software and is set to debut on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Tailored to meet the demands of the modern office environment, the Sablute H1 offers a unique combination of highly customizable and intelligent features, meticulously designed to speed up work and free up more time for modern individuals.
Key Features:
1. HD LCD Keys: 15 customizable keys enhance productivity.
2. Stream Dock Software: Create macros, hotkeys, and scenes effortlessly. You can also get a large number of plug-ins on the PC driver.
3. Ergonomic Design: Ultra-slim, X-Structure switches and 7° Tripod for comfort.
4. Versatile Connectivity: USB-C and Lightning ports for Windows and Apple Mac systems.
5. Dynamic RGB Lighting: 7-color RGB lighting combines style with functionality.
From work to fun to game, the H1's features streamline the modern professional's experience.
Availability and Pricing:
Super Early Bird Price: $119 (33% off)
Original Price: $178
Indiegogo:
