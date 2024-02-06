(MENAFN- GetNews)
Heart
is a rock band consisting of Ann and Nancy Wilson on lead vocals. Heart gained fame in the 70's and 80's and has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. Their music is a combination of hard rock, heavy metal, and folk music. Heart sings classics such as“Magic Man,”“Barracuda” and“These Dreams.”
2024 Heart Tour Dates
April 20 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 22 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
April 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
April 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
April 28 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
May 3 – Thackerville, OK – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
May 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
May 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
May 18 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
May 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live
July 30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field
Aug. 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 2 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Aug. 5 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Aug. 7 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug. 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Aug. 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Aug. 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 16 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Aug. 23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
Aug. 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
Aug. 27 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
Aug. 28 – Allentown, PA – The Great Allentown Fair
Sept. 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sept. 20 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Sept. 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
