Empowering Diversity: Hyatt’S Minority Vendor Showcase Celebrates Black History Month 2024

In an interesting development, Bell's Reines has been selected as one of the 60+ vendors for the upcoming 'Minority Vendor Showcase' event. This showcase enables vendors to supply products to a robust hospitality and business community, facilitating networking opportunities for Black entrepreneurs at the 'Minority Vendor Showcase: Change Starts Here.' Scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport, this Black-Owned Business Vendor Fair is proudly presented by the Hyatt Regency Crystal City.

Scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 10am to 6pm at 2799 Richmond Highway, Arlington, VA 22202, the 'Minority Vendor Showcase: Change Starts Here' extends an open invitation to the public, promising a day filled with connection, discovery, and empowerment.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, with its unwavering commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), is set to embrace the theme of Food, Fuel, Fitness, and Fun. This event aims to celebrate the spirit of community and diversity in honor of Black History Month 2024. Keynote speakers include Torry Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion, philanthropist, and youth football coach, along with Gregory Jones, Founder & CEO of G#C, a noted keynote speaker and consultant.

In a special highlight, Bell's Reines is set to introduce a new line extension at the showcase, featuring three single-serve gourmet soft cookies. Perfectly sized for hotels, cafés, boutique shops, and vending machines, these cookies embody the essence of hospitality, with flavors designed to delight: snickerdoodle, chocolate chip with sea salt, and lemon. Each cookie, weighing 25g, contains 120 calories or less, exemplifying Bell's Reines' core value that 'Hospitality means cookies.'

Angel Cephas, Co-Founder of Bell's Reines, shares the company's future plans, stating, 'During Q3-2024, Bell's Reines will introduce new seasonal single-size gourmet soft cookies. Focused on sustainable packaging and the highest quality of nut-free ingredients, our low salt, low fat, and low carb cookies are the perfect grab-and-go treat for every cookie lover.'

The event will also serve as a platform for Hyatt property leaders, DMV community leaders, business executives, local hotel partners, and other notable guests to converge and celebrate the richness of diversity in the hospitality industry.

