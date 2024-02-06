Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology And Forecast 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The global intelligent building automation technologies market size is projected to grow from USD 90.2 billion in 2023 to USD 152.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period. The integration of edge computing in intelligent building automation represents a transformative leap in real-time data processing capabilities. By shifting computational tasks closer to the data source within the building infrastructure, edge computing ensures that critical information is processed instantaneously. This results in significantly quicker response times, minimizing delays and optimizing the overall performance of building automation systems. The reduction in latency, achieved through edge computing, enables seamless communication and coordination among various devices and sensors, fostering a more responsive and interconnected building ecosystem. This enhanced efficiency translates into agile and adaptive automation solutions that can promptly address changing environmental conditions, occupant preferences, and system anomalies. In essence, the adoption of edge computing not only marks a technological advancement but also underscores its pivotal role in elevating the responsiveness and effectiveness of intelligent building automation solutions.

The competitive landscape and the existence of a robust vendor ecosystem play a pivotal role in propelling innovation and development within the intelligent building automation market. The dynamic competition among technology providers fosters a continuous push for advancements, driving the evolution of more sophisticated and cost-effective solutions. In this competitive environment, companies strive to outpace each other in introducing cutting-edge features, improving system interoperability, and enhancing overall performance. The race to meet and exceed market demands encourages rapidly integrating emerging technologies into intelligent building systems, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and data analytics. As vendors vie for market share, customers benefit from a diverse array of options, leading to an accelerated pace of innovation and a broader range of choices. The competitive forces within the intelligent building automation market catalyze continuous improvement, ensuring that the sector remains at the forefront of technological advancements while fostering sustained market growth.

Based on solution, the security & access control system segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The dynamic expansion of the security and access systems market in intelligent building automation is propelled by ongoing innovations in access control technologies. Advancements, such as smart card systems, biometric recognition, and mobile access solutions, introduce secure and user-friendly methods for building access management. These continuous breakthroughs not only elevate security measures through multi-layered authentication but also align with the evolving preferences of modern organizations. Smart card systems streamline entry with efficiency; biometric recognition adds a precision layer for authorized access, and mobile access solutions contribute to user convenience, allowing smartphones to function as digital keys. This convergence of heightened security and enhanced convenience caters to the contemporary demands of workplaces, fostering widespread adoption of intelligent building automation technologies and fueling the overall growth of the security and access systems market.

Unique Features in the

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market



With the use of historical data, machine learning algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI), these technologies combine predictive analytics capabilities to predict and optimise building performance, energy usage, maintenance requirements, and occupant comfort-all of which increase efficiency and reduce costs.

In order to improve occupant comfort, productivity, and well-being, intelligent building automation systems prioritise occupant-centric design and provide customised comfort settings, occupancy detection, indoor air quality monitoring, and adaptive lighting controls.

With the goal of reducing carbon footprints and earning green building certifications, these technologies integrate renewable energy sources, optimise building systems for energy consumption, apply demand response tactics, and track environmental indicators.

Through web-based interfaces or mobile applications, intelligent building automation solutions enable building operators to optimise operations, troubleshoot issues, change settings, and monitor performance indicators in real-time.

By utilising IoT sensors, predictive analytics, and asset performance data to identify potential problems and schedule maintenance proactively, these technologies reduce maintenance costs and downtime. They also enable predictive and condition-based maintenance of building systems and equipment.

Major Highlights of the

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market



In order to produce healthier and more comfortable interior environments, these technologies prioritise the comfort and well-being of occupants by providing customisable settings, occupancy-based optimisation, adaptive lighting controls, and indoor air quality monitoring.

By providing smooth integration and compatibility with a range of building systems and gadgets, such as IoT sensors, HVAC, lighting, security, and access control, intelligent building automation solutions enable centralised control and monitoring of building operations.

Through web-based interfaces or mobile applications, building operators and facility managers can remotely monitor and manage building systems and operations, providing real-time insights, troubleshooting, and performance optimisation.

By enabling predictive and condition-based maintenance of building systems and equipment, these technologies promote smart maintenance practices by decreasing downtime, increasing asset longevity, and improving maintenance schedules.

With intelligent building automation technologies enabling green building certifications, energy-efficient designs, integration of renewable energy sources, and environmental monitoring to lower carbon footprint and accomplish sustainability goals, the industry places a strong emphasis on sustainability projects.

Top Key Companies in the

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market



Key and innovative vendors in the intelligent building automation technologies market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Johnson Controls International plc (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (US), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Ingersoll Rand (US), Emerson Electric co. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Lutron Electronics Company (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Cushman & Wakefield plc (US), Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (US), CBRE Group, Inc. (US), Current Lighting Solutions, LLC (US), Verdigris Technologies, Inc. (US), 75F (US), BuildingIQ (US), KMC Controls (US), Spaceti (Netherlands), eFACiLiTY (India), Softdel (US). The market players have adopted various strategies to strengthen their intelligent building automation technologies market position. Organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing advanced building automation solutions.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

Schneider Electric SE, a distinguished French multinational, specializes in digital automation and energy management, driving the forefront of digital transformation through the integration of cutting-edge processes and energy technologies. The company's expertise spans endpoint to cloud connectivity, encompassing products, controls, software, and services throughout the entire lifecycle. Schneider Electric operates within two primary business segments: Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The former relies on EcoStruxure-enabled end-to-end technology offerings, addressing customer needs in the key end-markets of Buildings, Data Centers, Industry, and Infrastructure. This is further reinforced by a global partner network.

In the Industrial Automation and Industrial Control segment, Schneider Electric excels across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company is committed to creating sustainable and intelligent homes by efficiently connecting electricity with digital technologies in individual homes, apartments, and public housing. The company is dedicated to supporting its customers in achieving a net-zero future by providing reliable power, managing energy usage efficiently, and delivering personalized living experiences. Schneider Electric's impact is felt globally across various sectors, including Buildings, where it serves as a trusted advisor on sustainability and efficiency, offering solutions for resilient, sustainable, people-centric, and hyper-efficient buildings. Additionally, the company plays a critical role in the digital transformation of cloud and service providers, mobility, consumer packaged goods, mining, minerals, and metals, water and wastewater, energies and chemicals, semiconductor, and power and grid industries. Schneider Electric has a global presence in more than 100 countries across North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

ABB LTD.

ABB Ltd., a global technology company, operates across various business segments, showcasing its diverse expertise in different sectors. The company's operations are strategically organized into four primary business segments. The Electrification segment focuses on providing innovative solutions for electrical distribution and installation, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ABB's Industrial Automation segment specializes in delivering automation and control technologies for various industries, enhancing efficiency and productivity. The Motion segment is dedicated to offering solutions in motion and robotics, catering to industries such as manufacturing and transportation. Lastly, the Robotics & Discrete Automation segment is at the forefront of providing robotics and automation solutions for industries seeking advanced manufacturing capabilities. ABB's market presence is characterized by its commitment to driving progress in electrification, automation, and digitalization, thereby contributing to sustainable development across a multitude of sectors globally. ABB Ltd. has a robust geographical presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

