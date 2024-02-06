Private LTE Market Size, Share With Focus On Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, And Forecast 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The global private LTE market size is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period. The growing demand in industrial and commercial IoT and mobile robotics and ML are expected to shape the future of the private LTE market.

RAN segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Over the years, the RAN architecture has undergone a rapid transformation to cope with the current network demands and meet the performance criteria of today's generation network. Also, the need to support connectivity to the wide range of IoT devices and reduced operation cost is expected to drive market growth.

Managed services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services in the private LTE market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce several organizational expenses . The need for enterprises maximize the operators' network infrastructure performance so that they can deliver the best quality of experience to their customers and keep the CAPEX under control.

Unique Features in the

Private LTE Market

For mission-critical applications, private LTE networks ensure dependability, security, and predictable performance by giving businesses exclusive bandwidth and control over network resources. These networks run on dedicated spectrum.

Tailored coverage and capacity to specific company needs and circumstances are provided by private LTE networks, allowing for extensive coverage over big facilities, remote sites, and difficult indoor or outdoor settings.

For latency-sensitive applications like real-time video surveillance, robotics, and industrial automation, private LTE networks offer constant and fast communication with little latency.

Enterprises can prioritise essential data, voice, or video applications over less time-sensitive traffic to ensure optimal performance and user experience. Private LTE networks offer Quality of Service (QoS) guarantees for various types of traffic.

With features like traffic segmentation, access restrictions, encryption, and authentication that provide increased security and privacy, private LTE networks guarantee data integrity, confidentiality, and defence against cyberattacks and illegal access.

Major Highlights of the Private LTE Market

Private LTE networks are implemented to meet a variety of operational needs and use cases in industry-specific applications, including fleet management, asset tracking, industrial automation, smart grid, video surveillance, remote monitoring, and real-time communication.

In order to modernise operations, boost productivity, increase efficiency, and enable cutting-edge applications like edge computing, robots, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT), enterprises are implementing private LTE networks as part of their digital transformation programmes.

Businesses can install and run their own wireless networks independently of public cellular networks thanks to the availability of dedicated spectrum for private LTE networks, which includes licenced, unlicensed, and shared spectrum options. This gives them more control and dependability.

Industry 4.0 initiatives such as supply chain optimisation, smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and autonomous operations are driving the development of private LTE networks. These projects require connected devices and equipment to have dependable and low-latency communication.

Top Key Companies in the

Private LTE Market

Key and innovative vendors in the private LTE market include Nokia( Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE(China), NEC(Japan), Aviat Networks, Samsung (South Korea) Affirmed Networks(US), Athonet (Italy), Airspan (US), ASOCS (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Casa Systems (US), Cisco (US), Comba (China), CommScope (US), Druid Software (Ireland), ExteNet Systems, Fujitsu (Japan), Lemko (US), Mavenir (US), Quortus (UK), Star Solutions (Canada), Tecore (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), Wireless Excellence (UK), Accelleran (Belgium), Altiostar (US), Amarisoft (France), Baicells Technologies (US), Celona (US), IPLOOK (Hong Kong), JMA Wireless (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Phluido (US), NetNumber (US), JI Technology (Japan), Verizon (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Future Technologies (US), Ambra Solutions (Canada), URSYS (Australia), Geoverse (US), Cradlepoint (US).

Huawei is one of the world's largest telecommunication equipment manufacturers and ICT service and solution providers. It operates in three core business segments: consumer business, carrier business, and enterprise business. The carrier business offers telecommunication networks and services. The enterprise business segment provides equipment, software, and services to enterprise customers, such as governments and the public sector. Huawei offers its products and services to the technology market. It specializes in carrier networks, enterprise solutions, and consumer services. Huawei caters to the telecom, government, transportation, finance, healthcare, and energy sectors. The company caters to more than 170 countries and has footprints in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of information and communication technology to service providers. It makes its customers successful in a fully connected world by innovating game-changing technology and solutions that are easy to use. It offers solutions for networks, cloud software solutions, and emerging businesses, helping customers improve their efficiency and digital experience and capture new revenue streams. Ericsson had been operated in more than 180 countries, and it had over 57,000 granted patents. Ericsson's Network Design and Optimization portfolio include services and software enabled by the Ericsson Operations Engine. With big data, AI, and crowdsourced data analytics, the solutions deliver superior performance while limiting costs by monitoring numerous KPIs, building an end-user experience-centric model, and enabling targeted CAPEX investments.

