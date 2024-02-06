Philadelphia Addiction Center Introduces Revolutionary Esperal Implant For Treating Alcoholism

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Philadelphia Addiction Center has introduced the Esperal Implant to deter alcohol consumption through adverse reactions from drinking. Early trials show nearly 100% effectiveness in aiding recovery.







Philadelphia, PA - February 05, 2024 - The Philadelphia Addiction Center today announced the release of the innovative Esperal Implant to treat alcohol addiction. This implant, inserted under the skin in a simple office procedure, deters alcohol consumption by causing an extremely uncomfortable reaction when the patient drinks alcohol. Early clinical trials by the Philadelphia Addiction Center show the implant has a nearly 100% success rate in supporting sobriety.



"Alcohol addiction wrecks lives, destroys families, and kills people. We've seen it too many times," said Dr. Victor Tsan, Medical Director at the Philadelphia Addiction Center. "The statistics around alcohol abuse are sobering. Nearly 15 million adults have an alcohol use disorder. Heavy drinking is responsible for 140,000 deaths per year in America. And sadly, less than 10% of those who need treatment actually receive it."

Dr. Tsan continues, "The Esperal Implant gives me tremendous hope that we finally have a foolproof solution to keep patients from drinking. For decades, we've struggled to find an effective medical deterrent to help people stay sober once they walk out our doors. This technology is a game changer."



The grain-sized Esperal Implant contains a reservoir of Disulfiram, a medication that causes flushing, nausea, vomiting, and other unpleasant symptoms when combined with alcohol. If a patient drinks after receiving the implant, they experience what is called the Disulfiram-Ethanol Reaction (DER) within minutes.



"Imagine having the worst hangover of your life instantly after taking even a small sip of alcohol. That's what DER feels like," explained Dr. Tsan. "Patients tell me going through DER is so awful, they never want to drink again."



Studies show that pairing the aversive effects of DER with counseling and support groups helps retrain the brain's addiction pathways. The implant acts as a powerful motivator to stay sober while patients do deeper personal work to overcome addiction triggers and dependencies.



Unlike taking oral medication daily, the implant ensures continuous medication delivery round-the-clock and round-the-calendar. Patients can't simply skip a dose if they want to drink. This constant deterrence is what makes the Esperal Implant revolutionary.

The tiny implant provides steady Disulfiram dosing for 3-5 years until the chip naturally dissolves. The delivery method eliminates patient compliance issues that reduce the efficacy of pills or injections. There are also no ongoing prescriptions, pharmacy runs, or reminders needed – just smooth, continuous medication release inside the body.

The American Society of Addiction Medicine reports that medication-assisted therapy, paired with counseling, improves outcomes over counseling alone. By seamlessly incorporating medical and behavioral treatment, the Esperal Implant thwarts drinking on physical and psychological levels simultaneously.

The outpatient insertion procedure takes only 3-5 minutes using local anesthetic. The tiny incision often heals in just 24 hours with no ongoing pain or scarring. Philadelphia Addiction Center offers an inclusive cost of just $1700 for the premium model containing a Disulfiram and Naltrexone combination, including full addiction screening, counseling about risks and side effects of the implant, one NADA acupuncture session, one hypnotherapy session for addiction, and insertion of the implant. Compared to the high cost of years of repeated relapse, it provides exceptional value.

Kim Taylor, a patient of Dr. Tsan, says, "I struggled with alcohol for 15 years. Rehab programs worked for a while, but I always relapsed. Once I got the Esperal Implant, everything changed. Knowing how sick I'd feel if I drank was the extra push I needed. I've been sober almost 2 years now and have my life back again thanks to this implant!"

Dr. Tsan concludes, "For people struggling with alcohol addiction who want to stop drinking but haven't had success yet, the Esperal Implant could be life-changing. We are one of the first centers to bring this innovative treatment to patients in America. Call us today to find out if it's right for you or your loved one."

The Philadelphia Addiction Center provides comprehensive care programs for people fighting alcohol and opioid addiction. Treatment options include counseling, support groups, detoxification, the Esperal Implant, and other medication-assisted therapies. Call (267) 403-3085 or visit PhilaAddictionCenter to learn more.

