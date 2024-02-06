Renowned Quantum Computing Leader, Dr. Déborah Berebichez, To Deliver Keynote Address At Adelante Latina Convention

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Commerce City, Colorado - February 2, 2024 - a celebration of International Women's Day, Adelante Community Development is proud to announce that Dr. Déborah Berebichez, one of the world's leading experts in Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Adelante Latina Convention. The convention, in its second annual edition, is scheduled for March 2, 2024, at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Led by social enterprise and Latina visionary Maria Gonzalez, Adelante Community Development (ACD) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and guiding Spanish-speaking Latina entrepreneurs to achieve digital equity, economic prosperity, and wellness. ACD has been a source of hope and growth for Colorado's Latino community since it began in 2014. Promoting health and wellbeing, digital readiness, and economic prosperity by providing new, culturally appropriate services.

Keynote Speaker: Preparing Latinas for the Jobs of the Future

Dr. Déborah Berebichez's keynote address, titled "Preparing for the Jobs of the Future," promises to be an enlightening and inspirational experience for attendees. As a pioneering Mexican physicist and a trailblazer in AI, Dr. Berebichez will share her insights on the role of AI, quantum computing, and data-driven strategies in shaping the future job landscape.

About Dr. Déborah Berebichez:



Dr. Déborah Berebichez achieved a historic milestone as the first Mexican woman to obtain a doctorate in physics from Stanford University. She has since become one of the world's foremost experts in AI and its business application. As the CEO of Solve For You (SFY), Dr. Berebichez leads a team of experts specializing in data analysis, AI, and strategic business insights, aiding businesses in navigating the digital age.

Under her leadership, the SFY team has successfully developed and launched more than 25 AI-based products into the market, addressing a range of challenges from automation to financial fraud detection and large language model creation. Dr. Berebichez's extensive experience in building data-driven products and scaling AI solutions has earned her numerous awards and recognition from companies worldwide.

In addition to her work in the tech industry, Dr. Berebichez is a well-known science communicator and television host. She has hosted science television shows such as Discovery Channel's "Outrageous Acts of Science" and "Weird Earth" on the Weather Channel. Her expertise extends to the field of quantum computing, where she previously served as the principal scientist at VTT in Finland and as the chief scientist at Metis in New York.

Dr. Déborah Berebichez's commitment to empowering and inspiring young women in STEM fields led to her recognition as an AAAS IF/THEN Ambassador for the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2019. Her remarkable achievements culminated in the creation of a life-size 3D statue displayed at the #IFTHENSHECAN exhibition park at the MIT Museum.

Adelante Community Development is honored to have Dr. Déborah Berebichez as the keynote speaker at the Adelante Latina Convention. Her expertise and dedication to advancing technology and empowering women in STEM fields align perfectly with the convention's mission to celebrate and support Latina entrepreneurs.

"Empowering Latinas with digital knowledge is not just a choice; it's an imperative. By making it a priority to educate and prepare Latinas in the realm of technology, we equip them with the tools to excel and compete in today's ever-evolving digital landscape. Embracing innovation and harnessing digital skills are the cornerstones of productivity and success in the modern world. We are committed to ensuring that Latinas are not left behind in the vast opportunities of the technological age." By Maria Gonzalez, Founder and CEO.

Please check out any area of opportunity that meets your needs:

Sponsors:

sponsor-latina-convention/

Volunteers:

voluntarios-volunteers/

Exhibitor registration:

exhibitorslatinaconvention/

Free registration for the Latina Convention:

latinafuture/

About Adelante Community Development:

Adelante was established in 2014 by the visionary and social entrepreneur Maria Gonzalez, as a non-profit dedicated to fostering the growth and pioneering the development of the Spanish-speaking Latino entrepreneurs' ecosystem in Colorado. Adelante offers specialized, culturally sensitive services aimed at empowering the community with the necessary expertise to nurture and maintain their business ventures. Adelante has a proud history of research and continues to be at the forefront of innovation. The organization's primary focus is on resource development to support and advance the Latino community within the state.

Follow Adelante Community Development on social media:

Website:



YouTube: @Adelante Community Development

Instagram: @Adelantecommunity

Facebook: @AdelanteCommunity

Media Contact

Company Name: Adelante Community Development

Contact Person: Maria Gonzalez

Email: Send Email

Phone: 720-210-4163

Country: United States

Website:

