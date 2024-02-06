Domain Summit Secures Trademark Registration In The UK, Solidifying Brand Identity

(MENAFN- GetNews)





MAIDSTONE, ENGLAND, UK - February 5, 2024 - Domain Summit Ltd., organizer of the leading annual international B2B convention for the domain name industry, today announced the successful registration of its trademark with the UK's Intellectual Property Office (IPO). The trademark, bearing number UK00003977431 and registered for Class 41, protects the "Domain Summit" brand name within the United Kingdom.

"We are thrilled to receive this official recognition of our brand identity," said Helmuts Meskonis, Founder of Domain Summit Ltd. "The trademark registration not only signifies the growing reputation and value of the Domain Summit event, but also underscores our commitment to providing a high-quality, trusted platform for industry professionals."

The trademark application was submitted on November 9, 2023, and the registration was confirmed on February 2, 2024. This timely approval ensures secure brand protection as preparations for the next Domain Summit, scheduled for August 19-21, 2024, at the Hilton London Metropole, gain momentum.

About Domain Summit

Domain Summit is the premier international B2B convention for the domain name industry, bringing together key decision-makers, investors, and industry experts for three days of networking, learning, and deal-making. The 2024 event promises an even more dynamic and engaging experience, featuring insightful presentations, interactive workshops, and ample opportunities for business development.

Media Contact

Company Name: Helmuts Meskonis

Contact Person: Helmuts Meskonis

Email: Send Email

Phone: +44 7494142055

Country: United Kingdom

Website:

