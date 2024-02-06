Homepeel Enters The Bakuchiol Market With ‘Better Than Retinol’ Serum

(MENAFN- GetNews) Better Than Retinol Serum is formulated with 4% bakuchiol to deliver tangible results.

Homepeel, an Australian skincare brand at the forefront of cutting-edge skincare solutions for over 19 years, proudly announces its entry into the bakuchiol market with its latest innovation, the "Better than Retinol" Serum.

Bakuchiol, derived from the babchi (bakuchi) plant, boasts numerous advantages over retinol, making it ideal for those seeking vegan and cruelty-free skincare options. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, stimulates collagen production, and brightens the skin – all without the irritation commonly associated with retinol.

Homepeel's "Better than Retinol" Serum combines 4% bakuchiol with a meticulously curated blend of natural ingredients, including rosehip oil, jojoba oil, squalene, and holy basil, to offer a comprehensive skincare experience. The result is a gentle but effective formulation that enhances overall skin health.

"Due to Bakuchiol being one of the most expensive raw ingredients in town, you will often find it at very low percentages," says a company representative. "However, our 'Better than Retinol' Serum boasts a staggering 4% potency – putting quality and results first."

Since its inception, Homepeel has remained committed to using cosmeceutical-grade natural skincare ingredients – each product free from aging, toxic, and filler ingredients. The "Better than Retinol" Serum reflects this same commitment, providing consumers with a clean, ethical choice for their skincare regimen.

