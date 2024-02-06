Top 5 Active Stock Buzzers Under $10: INBS, PLUG, KOPN, DYAI, MINM

(MENAFN- GetNews) Lately, a notable level of activity has been observed in stocks priced under $10 per share. This piece offers a detailed exploration of five such stocks, providing insight into their recent performance.



Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) experienced the most substantial percentage increase on February 2, 2024, ranking it the top #1 percentage gainer and sixth in terms of trading volume amid considerable attention. The stock surged by 146.89%, reaching a closing price of $5.95, with a substantial trading volume of 95.15 million shares-43 times higher than its average volume. The stock closed above its 50-day moving average, improving its intermediate-term outlook by crossing an important trendline. The company disclosed anticipations of unaudited revenues amounting to $1.56 million for the six-month period concluding on December 31, 2023. This forecast indicates a significant 337% surge compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company anticipates unaudited revenues for the second fiscal quarter, showcasing notable year-on-year growth of 114%. The substantial revenue increase is expected to persist, driven by heightened awareness, distinctiveness, and global expansion into new markets with the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System.



Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) captured investors' attention last week with a remarkable 42% weekly stock gain. The significant surge was propelled by the company's successful negotiation of a $1.6 billion loan with the Department of Energy. This funding serves as a crucial boost for Plug Power, addressing financial concerns that were previously highlighted when the company disclosed a shortage of operational cash for a year. The newly secured funding is expected to alleviate many of the company's financial challenges, as mentioned in the press release.



Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a prominent provider of application-centric optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays across various sectors. On January 31, the company disclosed receiving new orders worth $3 million for its simulated thermal sights, intended for use in vehicle training systems. With a strong history of delivering advanced training systems that replicate realistic scenarios, Kopin continues to demonstrate its expertise in the field.



Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotech firm specializing in advanced microbial platforms for protein bioproduction and addressing clinical needs in humans and animals, announced its participation in various showcasing events throughout February 2024. It is noteworthy that Zacks Small Cap Research has recently published a research report on the stock, setting a target price of $9 per share.



Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) gained attention in the later part of 2023, after revealing a notice from NASDAQ Stock Market LLC on November 16, 2023. The announcement conveyed that the company's stock no longer adhered to the exchange's listing rules due to the untimely filing of its Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ending on September 30, 2023. Notably, the notice did not immediately impact the company's listing status.





Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Street Reports

Contact Person: Editor

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

