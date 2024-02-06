Gabriella K. Scott Set To Release Debut Single, ‘Outta My League,’ On March 1, 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews)



An artist's musical journey unfolds with dance, pop, and authentic storytelling.

Honest, fun, God-fearing pop music is here. And that's a good reason to smile. Introducing Gabriella K. Scott, a versatile performer with a rich background in voice acting, screen acting, and theatre. She is set to unveil her debut music single, "Outta My League," on March 1, 2024.

Since age four, Gabriella has immersed herself in various artistic pursuits, including composing and performing original songs for her family. Inspired by Skai Jackson's performance in the TV show Jessie, Gabriella explored local theater performances and dance classes and developed a love for the violin.

Graduating with a stellar 4.0 GPA two years ahead of her peers, Gabriella further honed her skills at the Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Conservatory and landed the role of Violet in the regional premiere of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Tuacahn Amphitheater.

Expanding her artistic journey, Gabriella is now mentoring others while preparing to captivate audiences with her debut single, "Outta My League." This dance-pop piece not only showcases Gabriella's musical prowess but also radiates her positive energy and distinctive vibe.

The single, scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, is a delightful fusion of young romance and high-energy music. Gabriella expressed about the song, "I've always loved storytelling, whether it's through acting, dancing, playing the violin, or singing. 'Outta My League' doesn't only tell the specific experience I had. It emphasizes who I am and what I believe in. I'm excited to share this new chapter of my artistic journey with everyone who supports me."

A noteworthy aspect of the project is the collaboration with freelancers, including music producer Uriel Quinteros and mixing/mastering engineer Enginhear. This collaborative effort has added a unique touch to the single, elevating the overall musical experience.

As Gabriella K. Scott ventures into the realm of music, "Outta My League" promises to be a captivating celebration of her talent, passion, and artistic evolution. Save the date for March 1, 2024, as Gabriella invites everyone to join her in this exciting new chapter.

For more details, please visit her official website.

About Gabriella K. Scott

Gabriella K. Scott is a versatile artist who, since the age of four, has explored various artistic realms, including voice acting, screen acting, and theatre. With a commitment to storytelling through different mediums, Gabriella is now set to release her debut music single, "Outta My League."

