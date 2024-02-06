How To Save BIG On Health Insurance Through The Affordable Care Act’S Special Enrollment Period

(MENAFN- GetNews) Plans as low as $0 with the Affordable Care Act's Special Enrollment (aka Obamacare)

Did you know you could be eligible for health insurance for as low as $0 per month? Thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and its Special Enrollment Period (SEP), many Americans can access health plans anytime during the year.

Coverall is here to guide you through this little-known opportunity, ensuring that every American gets the healthcare they deserve. Let's dive into the details of the Special Enrollment Period.

There's a window outside the regular Open Enrollment that allows people to sign up for health insurance if they experience certain life events. These events range from changes in family structure to moving or income. Here's a closer look at what qualifies you for this unique opportunity:

Qualifying Life Events for SEP such as losing your individual or employer health insurance, gaining or losing dependents (i.e birth, adoption, foster care placement), getting married or divorced, turning 26 and aging out of your parents' plan, enrollment errors, moving to a new state or zip code, becoming a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, natural disasters preventing enrollment, starting or ending military service, enrolling in Medicare Savings Account (MSA) programs, or if you're experiencing domestic viloence or homelessness.

Who Is Eligible?

. Age Range: 18-64 years

. Citizenship: U.S. citizens or legal immigrants with required documentation

. Employment Status: Employed or self-employed

. Exclusions: Not eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, VA/Tricare, or disability benefits

. Household Income: Ranging from $13,590 for 1 person to $69,945 for 8 people

Why Choose Coverall?

At Coverall, we believe in honest and straightforward health insurance. We stand apart from others by focusing solely on providing real, affordable health insurance plans without gimmicks or misleading promises.

The Coverall Advantage:

. Licensed agents who are experts in navigating the SEP criteria

. Easy process for verifying qualifying life events

. Our commitment to finding the most affordable plans, often as low as $0 per month

Healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. With ACA's Special Enrollment Period, affordable health insurance is within reach for many Americans, any time of the year.

Speak to a licensed Coverall agent today

coverallhc

and discover how we can help secure the coverage you need and deserve.

