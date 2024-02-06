Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline, Clinical Trials Studies, FDA Approvals, And Companies 2024 (Updated)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





DelveInsight's,“ Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight 2024 " report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline landscape. It covers the Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Refractory Multiple Myeloma treatment.

The leading companies working in the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market include NexImmune, Amgen, AbbVie, Allogene Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lava Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others.

Promising Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Venetoclax, Dexamethasone, Carfilzomib, Elotuzumab, Thalidomide, Cyclophosphamide, and others.

October 2023: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Linvoseltamab and Elotuzumab. The study is researching an experimental drug called linvoseltamab, also called REGN5458. This study is focused on participants who have multiple myeloma that has returned or needs to be treated again after one to four prior treatments and have standard cancer treatment options available to them. The aim of the study is to see how safe and effective linvoseltamab is compared to a combination of three cancer drugs: elotuzumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (called "EPd" in this form), one of these standard treatment options. Half of the participants in this study will get linvoseltamab, and the other half will get EPd. October 2023: AbbVie announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for ABBV-453, Dexamethasone, Daratumumab, and Lenalidomide. In Part 1 and the Japan Cohort, Participants will receive oral ABBV-453 tablets once daily (QD) in 28-day cycles. In Part 2, Arm 1, participants will receive continuous doses of oral ABBV-453 tablets QD in combination with oral dexamethasone tablets once weekly in 28-day cycles. In Part 2, Arm 2, participants will receive continuous doses of oral ABBV-453 tablets QD in combination with subcutaneous injections of daratumumab every 1 to 4 weeks and oral dexamethasone tablets once weekly in, 28-day cycles. In Part 2, Arm 3, participants will receive continuous doses of oral ABBV-453 tablets QD in combination with subcutaneous injections of daratumumab every 1 to 4 weeks, oral lenalidomide capsules QD on Days 1-21, and oral dexamethasone tablets once weekly, in 28-day cycles.





Request a sample and discover the recent advances in Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment Drugs @

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report





In the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, Refractory Multiple Myeloma clinical trials studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Refractory Multiple Myeloma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Refractory Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that starts in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. It's relatively rare, making up less than 2 percent, but it's the most common type of plasma cell tumor, according to the CDC. The survival rate of multiple myeloma has improved in recent years, but initial treatment still isn't effective at completely getting rid of the cancer in the vast majority.





Find out more about Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Assessment @

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products





Refractory Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs Profile



Felzartamab: MorphoSys

RAPA-201: Rapa Therapeutics

PHE885: Novartis ABBV 453: AbbVie





Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Refractory Multiple Myeloma. The companies which have their Refractory Multiple Myeloma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, MorphoSys.





DelveInsight's Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report covers around

80+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates





Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical







Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy





Learn more about the emerging Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies @

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials Assessment





Scope of the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies- NexImmune, Amgen, AbbVie, Allogene Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lava Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies- Venetoclax, Dexamethasone, Carfilzomib, Elotuzumab, Thalidomide, Cyclophosphamide, and others.





Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment, Visit @

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryRefractory Multiple Myeloma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentRefractory Multiple Myeloma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II)NEXI 002: NexImmuneDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ABBV 453: AbbVieDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsRefractory Multiple Myeloma Key CompaniesRefractory Multiple Myeloma Key ProductsRefractory Multiple Myeloma- Unmet NeedsRefractory Multiple Myeloma- Market Drivers and BarriersRefractory Multiple Myeloma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionRefractory Multiple Myeloma Analyst ViewsRefractory Multiple Myeloma Key CompaniesAppendix





For further information on the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline therapeutics, reach out to

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Yash Bhardwaj

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9193216187

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

