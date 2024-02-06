Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline, Clinical Trials Studies, FDA Approvals, And Companies 2024 (Updated)

(MENAFN- GetNews)
DelveInsight's," Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight 2024 " report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline landscape.
Key Takeaways from the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Refractory Multiple Myeloma treatment. The leading companies working in the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market include NexImmune, Amgen, AbbVie, Allogene Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lava Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others. Promising Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Venetoclax, Dexamethasone, Carfilzomib, Elotuzumab, Thalidomide, Cyclophosphamide, and others. October 2023: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Linvoseltamab and Elotuzumab. The study is researching an experimental drug called linvoseltamab, also called REGN5458. This study is focused on participants who have multiple myeloma that has returned or needs to be treated again after one to four prior treatments and have standard cancer treatment options available to them. The aim of the study is to see how safe and effective linvoseltamab is compared to a combination of three cancer drugs: elotuzumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (called "EPd" in this form), one of these standard treatment options. Half of the participants in this study will get linvoseltamab, and the other half will get EPd. October 2023: AbbVie announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for ABBV-453, Dexamethasone, Daratumumab, and Lenalidomide. In Part 1 and the Japan Cohort, Participants will receive oral ABBV-453 tablets once daily (QD) in 28-day cycles. In Part 2, Arm 1, participants will receive continuous doses of oral ABBV-453 tablets QD in combination with oral dexamethasone tablets once weekly in 28-day cycles. In Part 2, Arm 2, participants will receive continuous doses of oral ABBV-453 tablets QD in combination with subcutaneous injections of daratumumab every 1 to 4 weeks and oral dexamethasone tablets once weekly in, 28-day cycles. In Part 2, Arm 3, participants will receive continuous doses of oral ABBV-453 tablets QD in combination with subcutaneous injections of daratumumab every 1 to 4 weeks, oral lenalidomide capsules QD on Days 1-21, and oral dexamethasone tablets once weekly, in 28-day cycles.
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report
In the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, Refractory Multiple Myeloma clinical trials studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Refractory Multiple Myeloma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Overview
Multiple myeloma is a cancer that starts in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. It's relatively rare, making up less than 2 percent, but it's the most common type of plasma cell tumor, according to the CDC. The survival rate of multiple myeloma has improved in recent years, but initial treatment still isn't effective at completely getting rid of the cancer in the vast majority.
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs Profile
Felzartamab: MorphoSys RAPA-201: Rapa Therapeutics PHE885: Novartis ABBV 453: AbbVie
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Refractory Multiple Myeloma. The companies which have their Refractory Multiple Myeloma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, MorphoSys.
DelveInsight's Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report covers around
80+ products
under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III) Mid-stage products (Phase II) Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral Parenteral Intravenous Subcutaneous Topical
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal Antibody Peptides Polymer Small molecule Gene therapy
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials Assessment
Scope of the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies- NexImmune, Amgen, AbbVie, Allogene Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lava Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies- Venetoclax, Dexamethasone, Carfilzomib, Elotuzumab, Thalidomide, Cyclophosphamide, and others.
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective
Refractory Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs and Analyst Views
