RNA Interference Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs And Companies 2024 (Updated)

DelveInsight's,“ RNA Interference Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in the RNA Interference pipeline landscape. It covers the RNA Interference pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the RNA Interference pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the RNA Interference Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's RNA Interference pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for RNA Interference treatment.

The leading companies working in the RNA Interference Market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Sirnaomics, Silence Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Medesis Pharma, Atalanta Therapeutics, Mirimus/ Biogen, Mallinckrodt/Silence Therapeutics, and others.

Promising RNA Interference Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include siG12D LODER, Inclisiran, Bevasiranib, and others. September 2023: University of Oxford announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Inclisiran. The study is intended to be conducted at approximately 180 clinical sites in the UK and the USA. Approximately 15,000 participants aged 40 years or older for men, and 55 years or older for women, with pre-existing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease will be randomized between inclisiran sodium 300 mg and matching placebo (given by subcutaneous injection on the day of randomization, at 3 months and then every 6-months) in a 1:1 ratio for a planned median duration of about 5 years.





RNA Interference Pipeline Report





In the RNA Interference pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, RNA Interference clinical trials, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, RNA Interference collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





RNA Interference Overview

RNA interference (RNAi) is one of the pathways, collectively named RNA silencing pathways that employ small RNAs as guides for sequence-specific silencing. RNAi was discovered in C. elegans and defined as sequence-specific mRNA degradation induced by long double-stranded RNA (dsRNA). The RNA interference (RNAi) pathway regulates mRNA stability and translation in nearly all human cells.





RNA Interference Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products





RNA Interference Emerging Drugs Profile



Vutrisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Cemdisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

SR061: Suzhou Ribo Life Science

ARO-APOC3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals DCR-PHXC: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals





RNA Interference Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing RNA Interference therapies. The RNA Interference companies which have their RNA Interference drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Pre-Registration include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.





DelveInsight's RNA Interference pipeline report covers around

90+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates





RNA Interference pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal





RNA Interference Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule





RNA Interference Clinical Trials Assessment





Scope of the RNA Interference Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

RNA Interference Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

RNA Interference Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

RNA Interference Companies- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Sirnaomics, Silence Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Medesis Pharma, Atalanta Therapeutics, Mirimus/ Biogen, Mallinckrodt/Silence Therapeutics, and others. RNA Interference Pipeline Therapies- siG12D LODER, Inclisiran, Bevasiranib, and others.





RNA Interference Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

RNA Interference Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





