Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline, Licensing, Agreements & Collaborations, And Latest News 2024 (Updated)

DelveInsight's,“ Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in the Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline landscape. It covers the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline report depicts a robust space with 12+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency treatment.

The leading companies working in the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market include Octapharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kamada Ltd and others.

Promising Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Fazirsiran Injection, Aerosolized, Recombinant Alpha 1-Antitrypsin, INBRX-101/rhAAT-Fc, ADVM-043, and others.

October 2023: Takeda announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Fazirsiran Injection. The main aim of this study is to learn if fazirsiran reduces liver scarring (fibrosis) compared to placebo. Other aims are to learn if fazirsiran slows down the disease worsening in the liver, to get information on how fazirsiran affects the body (called pharmacodynamics), to learn if fazirsiran reduces other liver injury (inflammation) and the abnormal Z-AAT protein in the liver, to get information on how the body processes fazirsiran (called pharmacokinetics), to test how well fazirsiran works compared with a placebo in improving measures of liver scarring including imaging and liver biomarkers (substances in the blood that the body normally makes and help show if liver function is improving, staying the same, or getting worse) as well as to check for side effects in participants treated with fazirsiran compared with those who received placebo. October 2023: Grifols Therapeutics LLC announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for Alpha-1 15%. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of 72 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) and 144 mg/kg Alpha-1 15%, administered as a single-dose subcutaneous (SC) infusion and subsequently as weekly SC infusions over 8 weeks in participants with Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Report





In the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency clinical trials, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Overview

Alpha-1-antitrypsin (AAT) is a protein produced in the liver that protects the body's tissues from being damaged by infection-fighting agents released by its immune system. In alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, the body's normal production of AAT is reduced, resulting in the destruction of sensitive lung tissue.





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Emerging Drugs Profile



ARO AAT: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ALN-AAT02: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 12+ key companies which are developing the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency therapies. The Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency companies which have their Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes.





DelveInsight's Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline report covers around

12+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Clinical Trials Assessment





Scope of the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Companies- Octapharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kamada Ltd and others. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Therapies- Fazirsiran Injection, Aerosolized, Recombinant Alpha 1-Antitrypsin, INBRX-101/rhAAT-Fc, ADVM-043, and others.





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

IntroductionAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Executive SummaryAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency: OverviewAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline TherapeuticsAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Therapeutic AssessmentAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)ARO AAT: Arrowhead PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)ALN-AAT02: Alnylam PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Key CompaniesAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Key ProductsAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency- Unmet NeedsAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency- Market Drivers and BarriersAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Analyst ViewsAlpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Key CompaniesAppendix





Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





