Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline, Clinical Trials Studies, FDA Approvals, Companies And Latest News 2024 (Updated)

DelveInsight's,“ Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Plaque Psoriasis pipeline landscape. It covers the Plaque Psoriasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Plaque Psoriasis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75 + pipeline therapies for Plaque Psoriasis treatment.

The leading companies working in the Plaque Psoriasis Market include Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., DelArrivo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Bioeq GmbH, Can-Fite Biopharma, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Biocon, Pfizer, Ono Pharmaceutical, GC Cell Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Celltrion, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sinocelltech, Azora Therapeutics, and others.

Promising Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Tapinarof, Bimekizumab, Humira (Adalimumab), SB5 (Adalimumab Biosimilar), DUR-928 Topical Solution, and others.

October 2023: Amgen announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Apremilast. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of apremilast in children and adolescents (ages 6 through 17 years) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. A Phase 3, Multicenter, Open-label, Single-arm Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Apremilast (AMG 407) in Japanese Pediatric Subjects From 6 Through 17 Years of Age With Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis. October 2023: LEO Pharma announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for LEO 90100. This study is conducted to assess the efficacy and safety of LEO 90100 when used on the body for the treatment of stable plaque psoriasis in native adult Chinese subjects, compared to Daivobet® ointment. This study is phase 3, randomised, prospective, investigator-blinded, active-controlled, parallel group, multicentre trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 4 weeks treatment with LEO 90100 compared with Daivobet® ointment. Eligible participants will be randomised in a 1:1 ratio to either LEO 90100 or Daivobet® ointment treatment.





Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report





In the Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Plaque Psoriasis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Plaque Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is recognized as the most prevalent immune-mediated inflammatory disease, involving skin and joints and associated with abnormalities of other systems. Plaque psoriasis is the commonest clinical type of psoriasis. Even though the condition is not life-threatening, it is difficult to treat and response rates vary widely.





Plaque Psoriasis Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products





Plaque Psoriasis Emerging Drugs Profile



ARQ-151: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ABY-035: Affibody AK101: Akeso Biopharma





Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the Plaque Psoriasis therapies. The Plaque Psoriasis companies which have their Plaque Psoriasis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. preregistration include, Arcutis Biotherapeutics.





DelveInsight's Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report covers around

75+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates





Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous





Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine





Plaque Psoriasis Clinical Trials Assessment





Scope of the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Plaque Psoriasis Companies- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., DelArrivo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Bioeq GmbH, Can-Fite Biopharma, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Biocon, Pfizer, Ono Pharmaceutical, GC Cell Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Celltrion, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sinocelltech, Azora Therapeutics, and others. Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies- Tapinarof, Bimekizumab, Humira (Adalimumab), SB5 (Adalimumab Biosimilar), DUR-928 Topical Solution, and others.





Plaque Psoriasis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPlaque Psoriasis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPlaque Psoriasis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)ARQ-151: Arcutis BiotherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ABY-035: AffibodyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CT303: GC CellDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPlaque Psoriasis Key CompaniesPlaque Psoriasis Key ProductsPlaque Psoriasis- Unmet NeedsPlaque Psoriasis- Market Drivers and BarriersPlaque Psoriasis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPlaque Psoriasis Analyst ViewsPlaque Psoriasis Key CompaniesAppendix





Plaque Psoriasis Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





