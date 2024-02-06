Origin Labs, Inc. Launches Belly Buddies Probiotics For Dogs To Enhance Canine Gut Health

(MENAFN- GetNews) Revolutionary dog probiotic chew formulation addresses seasonal allergies and digestive well-being.

Origin Labs, Inc., a leading pet health supplement provider, announces the release of its newest product Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs, a groundbreaking solution for canine gut health. The product, available at

tryoriginlabs , goes beyond traditional probiotics, offering a comprehensive approach to support dogs dealing with seasonal allergies, intermittent itchiness, and tummy issues.

The formula, designed by veterinarians, features a proprietary 7-strain probiotic blend, including Lactococcus lactis and Bifidobacterium bifidum, promoting optimal digestion and immune health. With 90 tasty bacon-flavored chews per package, the supplement is a palatable solution for dogs of all sizes.

Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs not only addresses occasional digestive concerns but also aids in soothing skin-related issues linked to seasonal allergies, enhancing the overall well-being of furry companions. The product's science-backed ingredients, such as Ashwagandha Root Powder and Organic Mushroom Blend, contribute to a healthy gut biome.

As a commitment to transparency and pet welfare, Origin Labs emphasizes the use of natural ingredients and third-party testing. Furthermore, a portion of the profits is donated to animal shelters nationwide.

Origin Labs is founded by three dedicated individuals – Steve, Matt, and Lindsey – who share a passion for the great outdoors and their beloved pets. With a mission to provide top-quality pet care, the company formulates science-backed pet supplements and cleaning products. Its commitment to transparency is evident in its use of natural ingredients, and it donates 1% of profits to animal shelters nationwide.

To buy, browse, or learn more about Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs, visit

tryoriginlabs/products/belly-buddies-probiotics-for-dogs .

About Origin Labs, Inc.

Origin Labs is a leading provider of pet health supplements, committed to enhancing the well-being of furry companions. Its flagship product, Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs, offers a revolutionary approach to canine gut health, addressing seasonal allergies and digestive issues. With a focus on transparency, natural ingredients, and charitable initiatives, Origin Labs aims to support pets in leading long, healthy, and happy lives.

