Origin Labs, Inc. Launches Belly Buddies Probiotics For Dogs To Enhance Canine Gut Health

(MENAFN- GetNews) Revolutionary dog probiotic chew formulation addresses seasonal allergies and digestive well-being.
Origin Labs, Inc., a leading pet health supplement provider, announces the release of its newest product Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs, a groundbreaking solution for canine gut health. The product, available at
tryoriginlabs , goes beyond traditional probiotics, offering a comprehensive approach to support dogs dealing with seasonal allergies, intermittent itchiness, and tummy issues.
The formula, designed by veterinarians, features a proprietary 7-strain probiotic blend, including Lactococcus lactis and Bifidobacterium bifidum, promoting optimal digestion and immune health. With 90 tasty bacon-flavored chews per package, the supplement is a palatable solution for dogs of all sizes.
Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs not only addresses occasional digestive concerns but also aids in soothing skin-related issues linked to seasonal allergies, enhancing the overall well-being of furry companions. The product's science-backed ingredients, such as Ashwagandha Root Powder and Organic Mushroom Blend, contribute to a healthy gut biome.
As a commitment to transparency and pet welfare, Origin Labs emphasizes the use of natural ingredients and third-party testing. Furthermore, a portion of the profits is donated to animal shelters nationwide.
Origin Labs is founded by three dedicated individuals – Steve, Matt, and Lindsey – who share a passion for the great outdoors and their beloved pets. With a mission to provide top-quality pet care, the company formulates science-backed pet supplements and cleaning products. Its commitment to transparency is evident in its use of natural ingredients, and it donates 1% of profits to animal shelters nationwide. Origin Labs Rewards program offers exclusive perks, reflecting their dedication to customer satisfaction and the overall well-being of pets.
To buy, browse, or learn more about Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs, visit
tryoriginlabs/products/belly-buddies-probiotics-for-dogs .
About Origin Labs, Inc.
Origin Labs is a leading provider of pet health supplements, committed to enhancing the well-being of furry companions. Its flagship product, Belly Buddies Probiotics for Dogs, offers a revolutionary approach to canine gut health, addressing seasonal allergies and digestive issues. With a focus on transparency, natural ingredients, and charitable initiatives, Origin Labs aims to support pets in leading long, healthy, and happy lives.
Media Contact
Company Name: Origin Labs Inc
Contact Person: Steve Wise
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN06022024003238003268ID1107815485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.