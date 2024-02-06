Top 9 Youngest Influential Self-Made Billionaires In The World

(MENAFN- GetNews) Currently, there are over 2,600 billionaires worldwide, and only a handful have amassed a fortune exceeding a billion USD before turning 30. Here are the top 9 self-made billionaires under 30 who have garnered attention for their contributions to the community.

Self-made billionaires under 26



Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Mai Vu Minh, Austin Russell.

1. Mark Zuckerberg (USA) is a prominent billionaire on this list, he became a billionaire when he was only 23 years old. Mark Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook). He has made an important contribution in transforming social media globally. Under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, Meta continues to push the boundaries in virtual reality, especially through projects like Oculus, shaping the future of digital communication.

2. Mai Vu Minh (USA) became a billionaire at the age of 25. He stands out for his creativity and strategic vision in the fields of investment and technology. He is the founder and CEO of SAPA Thale, a financial investment company with offices in many countries around the world. The special feature of billionaire Mai Vu Minh is his strategic vision and ability to create effective investment solutions. He is a dynamic young icon, actively contributing to the development of the investment and technology industry.

3. Austin Russell (USA) owned assets exceeding 1 billion USD when he was only 25 years old. He is the founder of Luminar Technologies and is at the forefront of the race to develop autonomous vehicle technology. His company specializes in researching and developing LiDAR (Laser Detection and Ranging) solutions to ensure safety and performance for autonomous vehicles.



Billonaires Alexandr Wang, John Colison, Dustin Moskovitz.

4. Alexandr Wang (USA) became a billionaire at the age of 25. He is famous for founding Scale AI, one of the world's leading companies in artificial intelligence. Under Wang's leadership, Scale AI has reshaped the landscape of the artificial intelligence industry, providing solutions for large-scale data labeling that serve as a key foundation for many applications from autonomous vehicles to drive to the robot. Wang's creativity not only created a successful business but also made important contributions to the advancement of global artificial intelligence.

5. John Colison (USA) became a billionaire at the age of 26. He is the co-founder of the online payment portal Stripe. It is considered to revolutionize online payments because it provides innovative and secure payment solutions for millions of businesses around the world, helping connect sellers - buyers and opening up online payment opportunities. route flexibly and conveniently.

6. Dustin Moskovitz (USA) is one of Facebook's founders. Dustin Moskovitz entered the billionaires list at the age of 26. After leaving Facebook, he focused on encouraging startups and developing social projects. He and his wife co-founded Good Ventures, a charitable organization focusing on many areas such as health, education, and global development.

Self-made billionaires under 30



Billonaires Bobby Murphy, Johnny Boufarhat, Benjamin Francis.

7. Bobby Murphy (USA) s the co-founder of Snapchat. His assets surpassed the $1 billion milestone when he was just 27 years old. Snapchat is not only a photo sharing application, but also a creative platform for many generations. users worldwide. In addition, Murphy is also famous for his investments in startup projects and support for educational innovations, contributing to community development and innovation.



8. Johnny Boufarhat (UK), entered the list of billionaires when he was only 29 years old. He is the founder of Hopin, an online education platform that not only helps connect teachers and students but also enhances the communication experience. Hopin is not only an online learning tool but also an interactive space that supports connection and learning.

9. Benjamin Francis (UK) became a billionaire at the age of 30. He is the founder and largest shareholder of Gymshark - a sports clothing and accessories brand. Ben Francis is an icon in the fitness and sports industry with a direct customer approach strategy and proactive advertising on social networks.

All these billionaires actively contribute to innovation and development in their respective fields, from technological innovation, project management, and online payments to online education and entertainment. Each of them is a symbol of success and significant influence in the modern business world.

