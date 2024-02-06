Carboxymethyl Cellulose For Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Soars To US$ 779.8 Million, Marking A Striking 20.4% CAGR In 2024-2030 | The Market Reports

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Soars to US$ 779.8 Million, Marking a Striking 20.4% CAGR in 2024-2030"Witness the surge of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries Market, poised to hit an impressive US$ 779.8 million with an extraordinary CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. Fueled by its pivotal role in enhancing battery performance and sustainability, Carboxymethyl Cellulose emerges as a key enabler of the lithium-ion revolution.

Synopsis

Battery grade CMC is used as binder and thickening agent when preparing anode of Li-ion battery.

The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries Market was valued at US$ 231 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 779.8 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

China's policy on lithium-ion batteries mainly focuses on lithium-ion batteries. In 2015, in order to strengthen the management of lithium-ion battery industry and improve the development level of the industry, China formulated the Standard of Lithium-ion Battery Industry. the global sales of new energy vehicles reached 10.8 million units in 2022, with a year-on-year increase of 61.6%. In 2022, China new energy vehicle sales reached 6.8 million units, and the global share increased to 63.6%. In Q4 2022, sales penetration rate of China's new energy vehicle reached 27%, while the global average penetration rate was only 15%. Europe penetration was 19%, and North America penetration rate was only 6%. Lithium batteries will fully benefit from the high growth of downstream demand. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China's lithium-ion battery production reached 750 GWh in 2022, up more than 130 percent year on year. Among them, the output of lithium energy storage battery exceeded 100 GWh, and the total output value of the industry exceeded 1.2 trillion yuan. The industrial application of lithium battery was also growing rapidly. In 2022, the loading capacity of new energy vehicle power battery was about 295 GWh, and the new energy vehicle power battery was about 295 GWh. According to our research, in 2022, the overall global lithium-ion battery shipments were 957GWh, a year-on-year increase of 70%. Global vehicle power battery (EV LIB) shipments were 684GWh, a year-on-year increase of 84%; Energy storage battery (ESS LIB) shipments were 159, a year-on-year increase of 140%.

By Company



Nouryon

Daicel

Nippon Paper

DuPont

GL Chem

Jiangyin Hansstar

Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals

Changshu Wealthy Science and Technology

Shanghai Everbright

Crystal Clear Electronic Material

Fujian Myarial New Materials

Fortune Biotech Changzhou Guoyu Environmental S&T





Segment by Type



≥99.5% ≥99%





Segment by Application



Lithium-ion Battery for EVs

Lithium-ion Battery for 3C Products Lithium-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China

Japan South Korea





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

