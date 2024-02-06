               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The US Ambulance Service Market To Reach $32.19 Billion By 2029 – Exclusive Focus Insight Report By Arizton


2/6/2024 7:08:41 AM

"U.S. Ambulance Services Market Focus Insight by Arizton"

According to Arizton's latest focus research report, the U.S. ambulance services market
is growing at a CAGR of 10.367% during 2023-2029.

In the US, the demand for the Ambulance Service market is rising due to multiple factors, including the rising baby boomers, the aging population, and increased healthcare expenditure. In 2023, the advanced life support segment dominated the Ambulance Service market with a whopping 68.85% occupancy and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period as there is an increased need for advanced life support ambulances across the US. The revenue generated from ambulance services in the US is rising steadily. Diabetes, an increasing aging population, obesity, other chronic diseases, and road accidents are key factors that contribute to the rising demand in the US. For instance, in 2018, there were approximately 52 million people aged 65 and above, which is projected to become about 95 million by 2060 in the US. As the elderly are more prone to diseases, it is expected that the need for ambulance services will be even more during the forecast period.

Product Segmentation & Forecast

  • By Equipment
  • Advanced Life Support
  • Basic Life Support
  • By Mode Of Transport
  • Ground Ambulance
  • Air Ambulance
  • Water Ambulance
  • By Service
  • Emergency Service
  • Non-Emergency Service
  • By Region
  • Metropolitan Statistical Areas
  • Non-Metropolitan Statistical Areas

Vendors List

  • Acadian Ambulance Service
  • Air Medical Group Holdings
  • Rural/Metro Corporation
  • Medstar
  • AirEvac International
  • Ambulnz
  • Air Methods
  • American Air Ambulance
  • Royal Ambulance
  • PHI Air Medical
  • Falck
  • Air Ambulance Worldwide
  • American Medical Response
  • SeniorCare EMS
  • RIT Ambulance
  • Metro West Ambulance
  • Mohawk Ambulance Service
  • McKeesport Ambulance Rescue Service
  • Guardian Flight
  • Apollo MedFlight
  • Life Flight Network

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: Ambulance Services Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: Ambulance Services Market

  • US: Projected Revenue of Ambulance Services
    Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER – 3: Ambulance Services Market Segmentation Data

  • US: Projected Revenue by Equipment (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Advanced Life Support
  • Basic Life Support
  • US: Projected Revenue by Mode of Transport (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Ground Ambulance
  • Air Ambulance
  • Water Ambulance
  • US: Projected Revenue by Service (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Emergency Services
  • Non-Emergency Services
  • US: Projected Revenue by Region (2023-2029; $Billions)
  • Metropolitan Statistical Areas
  • Non-metropolitan Statistical Areas

CHAPTER – 4: Ambulance Services Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Ambulance Services Market Opportunities & Trends
  • Ambulance Services Market Drivers
  • Ambulance Services Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: Ambulance Services Industry Overview

  • Ambulance Services Market - Competitive Landscape
  • Ambulance Services Market – Key Vendor Profiles
  • Ambulance Services Market - Other Prominent Vendors
  • Ambulance Services Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About Arizton

About Focused Reports by Arizton

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

Media Contact
Company Name: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Contact Person: Jessica
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 3122332770
Country: United States
Website:

