The US Ambulance Service Market To Reach $32.19 Billion By 2029 – Exclusive Focus Insight Report By Arizton

According to Arizton's latest focus research report, the U.S. ambulance services market
is growing at a CAGR of 10.367% during 2023-2029.
In the US, the demand for the Ambulance Service market is rising due to multiple factors, including the rising baby boomers, the aging population, and increased healthcare expenditure. In 2023, the advanced life support segment dominated the Ambulance Service market with a whopping 68.85% occupancy and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period as there is an increased need for advanced life support ambulances across the US. The revenue generated from ambulance services in the US is rising steadily. Diabetes, an increasing aging population, obesity, other chronic diseases, and road accidents are key factors that contribute to the rising demand in the US. For instance, in 2018, there were approximately 52 million people aged 65 and above, which is projected to become about 95 million by 2060 in the US. As the elderly are more prone to diseases, it is expected that the need for ambulance services will be even more during the forecast period.
Product Segmentation & Forecast
By Equipment Advanced Life Support Basic Life Support By Mode Of Transport Ground Ambulance Air Ambulance Water Ambulance By Service Emergency Service Non-Emergency Service By Region Metropolitan Statistical Areas Non-Metropolitan Statistical Areas
Vendors List
Acadian Ambulance Service Air Medical Group Holdings Rural/Metro Corporation Medstar AirEvac International Ambulnz Air Methods American Air Ambulance Royal Ambulance PHI Air Medical Falck Air Ambulance Worldwide American Medical Response SeniorCare EMS RIT Ambulance Metro West Ambulance Mohawk Ambulance Service McKeesport Ambulance Rescue Service Guardian Flight Apollo MedFlight Life Flight Network
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: Ambulance Services Market Overview
Executive Summary Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: Ambulance Services Market
US: Projected Revenue of Ambulance Services
Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
CHAPTER – 3: Ambulance Services Market Segmentation Data
US: Projected Revenue by Equipment (2023-2029; $Billions) Advanced Life Support Basic Life Support US: Projected Revenue by Mode of Transport (2023-2029; $Billions) Ground Ambulance Air Ambulance Water Ambulance US: Projected Revenue by Service (2023-2029; $Billions) Emergency Services Non-Emergency Services US: Projected Revenue by Region (2023-2029; $Billions) Metropolitan Statistical Areas Non-metropolitan Statistical Areas
CHAPTER – 4: Ambulance Services Market Prospects & Opportunities
Ambulance Services Market Opportunities & Trends Ambulance Services Market Drivers Ambulance Services Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 5: Ambulance Services Industry Overview
Ambulance Services Market - Competitive Landscape Ambulance Services Market – Key Vendor Profiles Ambulance Services Market - Other Prominent Vendors Ambulance Services Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER – 6: Appendix
Research Methodology Abbreviations About Arizton
