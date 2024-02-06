The US Ambulance Service Market To Reach $32.19 Billion By 2029 – Exclusive Focus Insight Report By Arizton

(MENAFN- GetNews)





According to Arizton's latest focus research report, the U.S. ambulance services market

is growing at a CAGR of 10.367% during 2023-2029.



In the US, the demand for the Ambulance Service market is rising due to multiple factors, including the rising baby boomers, the aging population, and increased healthcare expenditure. In 2023, the advanced life support segment dominated the Ambulance Service market with a whopping 68.85% occupancy and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period as there is an increased need for advanced life support ambulances across the US. The revenue generated from ambulance services in the US is rising steadily. Diabetes, an increasing aging population, obesity, other chronic diseases, and road accidents are key factors that contribute to the rising demand in the US. For instance, in 2018, there were approximately 52 million people aged 65 and above, which is projected to become about 95 million by 2060 in the US. As the elderly are more prone to diseases, it is expected that the need for ambulance services will be even more during the forecast period.

Product Segmentation & Forecast



By Equipment

Advanced Life Support

Basic Life Support

By Mode Of Transport

Ground Ambulance

Air Ambulance

Water Ambulance

By Service

Emergency Service

Non-Emergency Service

By Region

Metropolitan Statistical Areas Non-Metropolitan Statistical Areas

Vendors List



Acadian Ambulance Service

Air Medical Group Holdings

Rural/Metro Corporation

Medstar

AirEvac International

Ambulnz

Air Methods

American Air Ambulance

Royal Ambulance

PHI Air Medical

Falck

Air Ambulance Worldwide

American Medical Response

SeniorCare EMS

RIT Ambulance

Metro West Ambulance

Mohawk Ambulance Service

McKeesport Ambulance Rescue Service

Guardian Flight

Apollo MedFlight Life Flight Network

