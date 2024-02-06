(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Rallying for Glory: Padel Sports Market to Score US$ 370.3 Million, Notching an Impressive 7.5% CAGR in 2024-2030"Padel Sports anticipates a triumphant journey, targeting a substantial US$ 370.3 million, with an outstanding CAGR of 7.5% throughout 2024-2030. Fueled by a growing global interest in racquet sports, especially among younger demographics, this market's ascent promises a thrilling game of success in the coming years.

Synopsis

Padel is a racquet sport. It is different from the sport known in the US and Canada as paddle tennis. Padel is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court roughly 25% smaller than the size of a tennis court. Scoring is the same as normal tennis and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure.

The global Padel Sports Market was valued at US$ 222.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 370.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global key players of padel sports include Wilson, Head, Babolat and Dunlop. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 56%. At the consumption level, Europe has the largest sales market, with a market share of about 50%. In terms of product, padel racquets is the largest segment, with a share about 93%. And in terms of channel, the largest channel is online sales, with a share about 66%.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Padel Sports, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Padel Sports.

Report Scope

The Padel Sports market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Padel Sports market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Channel, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Padel Sports manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Channel, and by regions.

By Company



Wilson

Head

Babolat

Dunlop

Adidas

Bullpadel

Drop Shot

STAR VIE

Tecnifibre

Nox

Prince SIUX PADEL





Segment by Type



Padel Racquets Padel Balls





Segment by Channel



Online Sales Offline Sales





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Channel, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Padel Sports manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Sales, revenue of Padel Sports in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and market size of each country in the world.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Channel, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 7: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 8: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 9: The main points and conclusions of the report.

