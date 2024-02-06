The Global IV And Oral Iron Drugs Market To Reach $16.34 Billion By 2029 – Arizton

(MENAFN- GetNews)
According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the global IV and Oral Iron Drugs market is growing at a CAGR of 13.47% during 2023-2029.
The North America is the largest market for the global IV and oral iron drugs market. The growing prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia is fueling the market's demand for intravenous (IV) and oral iron drugs. This condition is widespread among specific populations such as pregnant women, women of reproductive age, and individuals with chronic diseases. Increased awareness about iron deficiency anemia and the proven effectiveness of iron drugs in its treatment has contributed to a surge in demand for these medications. To thrive in this fiercely competitive market, it is crucial for manufacturers to continually develop and introduce innovative products, ensuring robust sales growth and an expanded market share. New entrants in the industry should concentrate on providing cost-effective, advanced-generation IV and oral iron drugs with improved efficacy to establish a foothold in this competitive landscape.
The global IV & oral iron drugs market is highly competitive, with prominent players offering a broad range of branded and generic IV & oral iron drugs for end-users. The market is characterized by the presence of a few global and several regional and local players offering branded and generic iron drugs. With significant shares, Vifor Pharma and Daiichi Sankyo Company are the leading players in the global IV & oral iron drugs market. In addition, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, PHARMACOSMOS, Sanofi, Allergan, Akebia Therapeutics, and Shield Therapeutics are other prominent players in the market with notable shares. Key players are expected to drive sales and margin growth in their business by expanding sales organization, maintaining technology leadership through R&D, and continuously creating clinical evidence to support product benefits and services. Currently, the market competitiveness among vendors is high due to the availability of a wide array of low-cost generic drug formulations for treating ID. Companies offering branded iron drugs are registering impressive growth rates for their products due to the increased uptake of branded IV iron drugs.
Online Retailers Revolutionizing the IV & Oral Iron Drug Market
In 2023, the online channels segment constituted 11.76% of the market share, predominantly driven by the presence of online retailers. This category has evolved into a popular avenue for the distribution of iron drugs. According to projections from Arizton, this segment is poised for an absolute growth rate of 71.32% throughout the forecast period. The convenience of ordering specific prescription or generic iron drugs online and having them delivered to one's doorstep eliminates the need for physical store visits. The increasing adoption of iron drugs, fueled by the rising incidence of Iron Deficiency (ID) and Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA), is expected to drive the demand for these products in the years ahead. Introducing reputable retailers' e-commerce and online distribution channels disrupt traditional iron drug sales channels.
Additionally, digital technology is addressing challenges in existing paths to purchase. Notably, online ordering provides a convenient option for customers, particularly the working and elderly populations, who can order products according to their schedules without visiting physical stores. Consumers now have the flexibility to choose from a diverse array of iron products, spanning various brands and price points, accessible at their fingertips. This accessibility has empowered consumers to make informed decisions, showcasing their sophistication in selecting iron drugs tailored to their specific requirements. Furthermore, the online platform offers opportunities for smaller vendors to thrive in the market, allowing them to compete on an equal footing with significant players by promoting their products on the same platform.
The Following Market Segment Analysis is Included in this Report
Route of Administration
Intravenous
Oral
Patient Group
Adults
Pediatrics
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Offline Retail Pharmacies
Online Channels
Application
Nephrology
Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Surgery
Gastroenterology
Oncology
Heart Failure
Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.
