The Global IV And Oral Iron Drugs Market To Reach $16.34 Billion By 2029 – Arizton

According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the global IV and Oral Iron Drugs market is growing at a CAGR of 13.47% during 2023-2029.



The North America is the largest market for the global IV and oral iron drugs market. The growing prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia is fueling the market's demand for intravenous (IV) and oral iron drugs. This condition is widespread among specific populations such as pregnant women, women of reproductive age, and individuals with chronic diseases. Increased awareness about iron deficiency anemia and the proven effectiveness of iron drugs in its treatment has contributed to a surge in demand for these medications. To thrive in this fiercely competitive market, it is crucial for manufacturers to continually develop and introduce innovative products, ensuring robust sales growth and an expanded market share. New entrants in the industry should concentrate on providing cost-effective, advanced-generation IV and oral iron drugs with improved efficacy to establish a foothold in this competitive landscape.



The global IV & oral iron drugs market is highly competitive, with prominent players offering a broad range of branded and generic IV & oral iron drugs for end-users. The market is characterized by the presence of a few global and several regional and local players offering branded and generic iron drugs. With significant shares, Vifor Pharma and Daiichi Sankyo Company are the leading players in the global IV & oral iron drugs market. In addition, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, PHARMACOSMOS, Sanofi, Allergan, Akebia Therapeutics, and Shield Therapeutics are other prominent players in the market with notable shares. Key players are expected to drive sales and margin growth in their business by expanding sales organization, maintaining technology leadership through R&D, and continuously creating clinical evidence to support product benefits and services. Currently, the market competitiveness among vendors is high due to the availability of a wide array of low-cost generic drug formulations for treating ID. Companies offering branded iron drugs are registering impressive growth rates for their products due to the increased uptake of branded IV iron drugs.



Online Retailers Revolutionizing the IV & Oral Iron Drug Market



In 2023, the online channels segment constituted 11.76% of the market share, predominantly driven by the presence of online retailers. This category has evolved into a popular avenue for the distribution of iron drugs. According to projections from Arizton, this segment is poised for an absolute growth rate of 71.32% throughout the forecast period. The convenience of ordering specific prescription or generic iron drugs online and having them delivered to one's doorstep eliminates the need for physical store visits. The increasing adoption of iron drugs, fueled by the rising incidence of Iron Deficiency (ID) and Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA), is expected to drive the demand for these products in the years ahead. Introducing reputable retailers' e-commerce and online distribution channels disrupt traditional iron drug sales channels.



Additionally, digital technology is addressing challenges in existing paths to purchase. Notably, online ordering provides a convenient option for customers, particularly the working and elderly populations, who can order products according to their schedules without visiting physical stores. Consumers now have the flexibility to choose from a diverse array of iron products, spanning various brands and price points, accessible at their fingertips. This accessibility has empowered consumers to make informed decisions, showcasing their sophistication in selecting iron drugs tailored to their specific requirements. Furthermore, the online platform offers opportunities for smaller vendors to thrive in the market, allowing them to compete on an equal footing with significant players by promoting their products on the same platform.



The Following Market Segment Analysis is Included in this Report





Route of Administration



Intravenous



Oral



Patient Group



Adults



Pediatrics



Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies



Offline Retail Pharmacies



Online Channels



Application



Nephrology



Obstetrics & Gynaecology



Surgery



Gastroenterology



Oncology

Heart Failure



Vendors List





CSL Vifor



Daiichi Sankyo



Covis Pharmaceuticals



Akebia Therapeutics



Shield Therapeutics



Pharmacosmos



AbbVie



Sanofi



AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals



Azad Pharmaceuticals



Pfizer



Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals



Rockwell Medical



Salveo Lifecare



Sunny Pharmaceuticals



Zydus LifeSciences



Nippon Shinyaku



Alinter Group



Alora Pharmaceuticals



DSE Healthcare

GSK plc



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the projected value of the global IV and Oral Iron Drugs market by 2029?



What is the growth rate of the IV and Oral Iron Drugs market?



What are the primary drivers of this market growth?



Who are the leading players in the IV and Oral Iron Drugs market?



Table of Contents



CHAPTER – 1: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Overview





Executive Summary

Key Findings



CHAPTER – 2: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



CHAPTER – 3: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Segmentation Data





GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Route of Administration (2023-2029; $Billions)



Intravenous



Oral



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2023-2029; $Billions)



Adults



Pediatrics



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029; $Billions)



Hospital Pharmacies



Offline Retail Pharmacies



Online Channels



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions)



Nephrology



Obstetrics & Gynecology



Surgery



Gastroenterology



Oncology

Heart Failure



CHAPTER – 4: Key Regions Overview





North America: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in US



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Canada



Europe: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Germany



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in UK



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in France



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Italy



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Spain



APAC: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Japan



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in China



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Australia



Latin America: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Brazil



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Mexico



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Argentina



Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Turkey



Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in South Africa

Projected Revenue of IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market in Saudi Arabia



CHAPTER – 5: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Prospects & Opportunities





IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Opportunities & Trends



IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Drivers

IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market Constraints



CHAPTER – 6: IV & Oral Iron Drugs Industry Overview





IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market - Competitive Landscape



IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market – Key Vendor Profiles



IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market – Other Prominent Vendors

IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market - Key Strategic Recommendations



CHAPTER – 7: Appendix





Research Methodology



Abbreviations

