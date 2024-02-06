Carrier Reports Strong 2023 Results And Announces 2024 Outlook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Sales of $5

Operating margin expansion of 340 basis points and adjusted operating margin expansion of 80 basis points

GAAP EPS of $0.49, up 53% vs. 2022 and adjusted EPS of $0.53, up 33% vs. 2022
Net cash flow from operating activities of $1.1B and free cash flow of $829M

Sales of $22.1B, up 8% compared to 2022 including 3% organic growth

Gross margins up 210 basis points compared to 2022

GAAP EPS of $1.58 and adjusted EPS of $2.73
Net cash flow from operating activities of $2.6B and free cash flow of $2.1B, up 49% and 53% respectively

Global Access Solutions and Commercial Refrigeration included through June 30, 2024

Viessmann Climate Solutions sales expected to grow mid-single-digits

Assumes ~$4 net proceeds from business exits are used for debt reduction

Sales of ~$26B with mid-single-digit organic* growth

Adjusted operating margin* of 15.0% - 15.5%, up > 50 basis points compared to 2023

Adjusted EPS* of $2.80 - $2.90
Free cash flow* of ~$3.0B (includes $1B of expected tax payments on the gains from the announced business exits, restructuring, and transaction-related costs): up ~10% excluding these expected items

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The Company projects continued solid organic growth in 2024 supported by a projected fourth consecutive year of double-digit aftermarket growth, innovation, and significant secular tailwinds. "Our fourth quarter results continue to show Carrier's ability to perform while transforming with strong operating profit growth and EPS up over 30% compared to the prior year.

For full-year 2023, we grew gross margins 210 basis points on 3% organic sales growth with both operating and free cash flow up about 50% compared to the prior year," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "In addition to delivering results ahead of our projections for the year, we completed our game-changing combination with Viessmann Climate Solutions in January and reached definitive agreements to sell both our Global Access Solutions and Commercial Refrigeration businesses for close to $6B combined.

Looking forward to 2024, our solid backlog levels and sustainability leadership position Carrier for another year of strong financial performance." Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Carrier's fourth quarter sales of $5 were flat compared to the prior year including flat organic sales growth, a 1% tailwind from currency translation and a 1% net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures. Sales in the HVAC segment were down 1% organically. North America Residential & Light Commercial HVAC sales declined high single digits due to weaker than expected residential sales as distributors reduced inventory levels. This was offset by high single digit growth in Commercial HVAC globally.

The Refrigeration segment returned to growth this quarter, with organic sales up 6% driven by growth in Transport Refrigeration.

Fire and Security organic sales were down 1% driven by Global Access Solutions and Residential Fire partially offset by growth in Industrial Fire. GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $607M was up 40% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit of $557M was up 8%. Net income and adjusted net income were $420M and $452M, respectively. GAAP EPS of $0.49 and adjusted EPS of $0.53 benefitted from operating margin expansion and lower effective tax rates. Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the quarter were approximately $1 and capital expenditures were $233M, resulting in free cash flow of $829M. Full-Year 2023 Results Carrier's 2023 sales of $22 increased 8% compared to the prior year including organic sales growth of 3% and a 5% impact from acquisitions and divestitures. Gross margins increased 210 basis points compared to the prior year. GAAP operating profit of $2 decreased 49% due to prior year gains on the sale of Chubb and the acquisition of Toshiba Carrier, while adjusted operating profit increased 11% to $3.

Operating margin decreased due to the prior year impact of the Chubb and Toshiba Carrier-related gains.

Adjusted operating margin increased despite the impact from the consolidation of Toshiba Carrier. Strong price realization more than offset continued inflation and productivity savings more than offset strategic incremental investments. GAAP EPS was $1.58 and adjusted EPS was $2.73.

Net income was $1, and adjusted net income was $2.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $2 and capital expenditures were $469M, resulting in free cash flow of $2.

During the quarter the company issued $5 of debt related to the acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions. Full-Year 2024 Guidance Carrier is announcing the following outlook for 2024:



2024 Guidance** Sales ~$26

Organic* up

MSD

FX 0%

Acquisitions +20%

Divestitures (5%) Adjusted Operating

Margin*

15.0% - 15.5%

Adjusted EPS* $2.80 - $2.90



Free Cash Flow* ~$0

Includes $1 of expected tax payments on

the gains from the announced business

exits, restructuring, and transaction- related

costs



*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. **As of February 6, 2024

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation. Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("we" or "our") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing our ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of our common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales













Product sales $





4,441

$





4,527

$





19,563

$





18,250 Service sales 661

578

2,535

2,171 Total Net sales 5,102

5,105

22,098

20,421 Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold (3,176)

(3,407)

(13,831)

(13,337) Cost of services sold (492)

(451)

(1,884)

(1,620) Research and development (170)

(149)

(617)

(539) Selling, general and administrative (961)

(673)

(3,297)

(2,512) Total Costs and expenses (4,799)

(4,680)

(19,629)

(18,008) Equity method investment net earnings 40

40

211

262 Other income (expense), net 264

(32)

(384)

1,840 Operating profit 607

433

2,296

4,515 Non-service pension benefit (expense) (1)

(2)

(1)

(4) Interest (expense) income, net (47)

(54)

(211)

(219) Income from operations before income taxes 559

377

2,084

4,292 Income tax expense (120)

(99)

(644)

(708) Net income from operations 439

278

1,440

3,584 Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations 19

8

91

50 Net income attributable to common shareowners $







420

$







270

$





1,349

$





3,534















Earnings per share













Basic $







0.50

$







0.32

$







1.61

$







4.19 Diluted $







0.49

$







0.32

$







1.58

$







4.10 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding













Basic 839.6

835.6

837.3

843.4 Diluted 854.2

852.2

853.0

861.2

















Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited)

As of December 31, (In millions) 2023

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $



10,015

$





3,520 Accounts receivable, net 2,481

2,833 Contract assets, current 306

537 Inventories, net 2,217

2,640 Assets held for sale 3,314

- Other assets, current 447

349 Total current assets 18,780

9,879 Future income tax benefits 739

612 Fixed assets, net 2,293

2,241 Operating lease right-of-use assets 491

642 Intangible assets, net 1,028

1,342 Goodwill 7,989

9,977 Pension and post-retirement assets 32

26 Equity method investments 1,140

1,148 Other assets 330

219 Total Assets $



32,822

$





26,086 Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $



2,742

$





2,833 Accrued liabilities 2,811

2,610 Contract liabilities, current 425

449 Liabilities held for sale 862

- Current portion of long-term debt 51

140 Total current liabilities 6,891

6,032 Long-term debt 14,242

8,702 Future pension and post-retirement obligations 155

349 Future income tax obligations 535

568 Operating lease liabilities 391

529 Other long-term liabilities 1,603

1,830 Total Liabilities 23,817

18,010







Equity





Common stock, par value $0.01; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 883,068,393 and 876,487,480 shares

issued; 839,910,275 and 834,664,966 outstanding as of December

31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 9

9 Treasury stock (1,972)

(1,910) Additional paid-in capital 5,535

5,481 Retained earnings 6,591

5,866 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,486)

(1,688) Non-controlling interest 328

318 Total Equity 9,005

8,076 Total Liabilities and Equity $



32,822

$





26,086

Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023

2022 Operating Activities





Net income from operations $







1,440

$







3,584 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 542

380 Deferred income tax provision (233)

(124) Stock-based compensation cost 81

77 Equity method investment net earnings (211)

(262) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt -

(36) (Gain) loss on sale of investments / deconsolidation 278

(1,815) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net (148)

(145) Contract assets, current 93

(51) Inventories, net 237

(334) Other assets, current (117)

104 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 477

61 Contract liabilities, current 74

29 Defined benefit plan contributions (33)

(16) Distributions from equity method investments 129

148 Other operating activities, net (2)

143 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 2,607

1,743 Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (469)

(353) Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired (84)

(506) Dispositions of businesses 54

2,902 Settlement of derivative contracts, net (50)

(194) Payment to former shareholders of TCC -

(104) Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. deconsolidation (134)

- Other investing activities, net 23

- Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (660)

1,745 Financing Activities





(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net (15)

(140) Issuance of long-term debt 5,609

432 Repayment of long-term debt (111)

(1,275) Repurchases of common stock (62)

(1,380) Dividends paid on common stock (620)

(509) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (58)

(46) Other financing activities, net (131)

(13) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 4,612

(2,931) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 88

(56) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified in

current assets held for sale 6,647

501 Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale 157

- Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,490

501 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,527

3,026 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 10,017

3,527 Less: restricted cash 2

7 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $





10,015

$







3,520

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 (In millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net sales





























HVAC $

3,293

$

3,293

$

3,316

$

3,316

$

15,139

$

15,139

$

13,408

$

13,408 Refrigeration 1,024

1,024

943

943

3,818

3,818

3,883

3,883 Fire & Security 909

909

960

960

3,633

3,633

3,570

3,570 Segment sales 5,226

5,226

5,219

5,219

22,590

22,590

20,861

20,861 Eliminations and other (124)

(124)

(114)

(114)

(492)

(492)

(440)

(440) Net sales $

5,102

$

5,102

$

5,105

$

5,105

$

22,098

$

22,098

$

20,421

$

20,421































Operating profit





























HVAC $



335

$

397

$



241

$



317

$

2,275

$

2,511

$

2,610

$

2,032 Refrigeration 101

108

113

114

428

449

483

496 Fire & Security 109

129

136

139

209

543

1,630

541 Segment operating profit 545

634

490

570

2,912

3,503

4,723

3,069 Eliminations and other 207

(55)

(30)

(30)

(275)

(166)

(80)

(78) General corporate expenses (145)

(22)

(27)

(24)

(341)

(130)

(128)

(97) Operating profit $



607

$

557

$



433

$



516

$

2,296

$

3,207

$

4,515

$

2,894































Operating margin



























HVAC 10.2

%

12.1

%

7.3

%

9.6

%

15.0

%

16.6

%

19.5

%

15.2

% Refrigeration 9.9

%

10.5

%

12.0

%

12.1

%

11.2

%

11.8

%

12.4

%

12.8

% Fire & Security 12.0

%

14.2

%

14.2

%

14.5

%

5.8

%

14.9

%

45.7

%

15.2

% Total Carrier 11.9

%

10.9

%

8.5

%

10.1

%

10.4

%

14.5

%

22.1

%

14.2

%

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $



3,293

$





1,024

$





909

$





(124)

$







-

$



5,102























Segment operating profit $





335

$





101

$





109

$







207

$





(145)

$





607 Reported operating margin 10.2

%

9.9

%

12.0

%









11.9

%























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $





17

$







7

$





11

$









8

$







-

$





43 Amortization of acquired intangibles 35

-

-

-

-

35 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 10

-

-

-

-

10 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs -

-

9

-

123

132 Bridge loan financing costs -

-

-

2

-

2 Viessmann-related hedges -

-

-

(272)

-

(272) Total adjustments to operating profit $





62

$







7

$





20

$





(262)

$





123

$





(50)























Adjusted operating profit $





397

$





108

$





129

$







(55)

$





(22)

$





557 Adjusted operating margin 12.1

%

10.5

%

14.2

%









10.9

%



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $



3,316

$





943

$





960

$





(114)

$







-

$



5,105























Segment operating profit $





241

$





113

$





136

$







(30)

$





(27)

$





433 Reported operating margin 7.3

%

12.0

%

14.2

%









8.5

%























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $





-

$







1

$







1

$







-

$







-

$







2 Amortization of acquired intangibles 22

-

1

-

-

23 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 27

-

-

-

-

27 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs -

-

-

-

3

3 TCC acquisition-related gain (2) 27

-

-

-

-

27 Russia/Ukraine asset impairment -

-

1

-

-

1 Total adjustments to operating profit $





76

$







1

$







3

$







-

$







3

$





83























Adjusted operating profit $





317

$





114

$





139

$







(30)

$





(24)

$





516 Adjusted operating margin 9.6

%

12.1

%

14.5

%









10.1

%



(1)

Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2)

The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $

15,139

$





3,818

$



3,633

$





(492)

$







-

$

22,098























Segment operating profit $



2,275

$





428

$





209

$





(275)

$





(341)

$



2,296 Reported operating margin 15.0

%

11.2

%

5.8

%









10.4

%























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $





44

$







21

$





22

$







10

$







-

$





97 Amortization of acquired intangibles 143

-

6

-

-

149 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 41

-

-

-

-

41 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs -

-

9

-

211

220 Bridge loan financing costs -

-

-

3

-

3 TCC acquisition-related gain (2) 8

-

-

-

-

8 Viessmann-related hedges -

-

-

96

-

96 KFI deconsolidation -

-

297

-

-

297 Total adjustments to operating profit $





236

$







21

$





334

$







109

$





211

$





911























Adjusted operating profit $



2,511

$





449

$





543

$





(166)

$





(130)

$



3,207 Adjusted operating margin 16.6

%

11.8

%

14.9

%









14.5

%



























(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $

13,408

$





3,883

$



3,570

$





(440)

$







-

$

20,421























Segment operating profit $



2,610

$





483

$



1,630

$







(80)

$





(128)

$



4,515 Reported operating margin 19.5

%

12.4

%

45.7

%









22.1

%























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring Cost $







8

$







10

$





11

$









2

$







-

$





31 Amortization of acquired intangibles 46

-

4

-

-

50 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 51

-

-

-

-

51 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs -

-

-

-

31

31 Chubb gain -

-

(1,105)

-

-

(1,105) TCC acquisition-related gain (2) (705)

-

-

-

-

(705) Russia/Ukraine asset impairment -

3

1

-

-

4 Charge resulting from legal matter 22

-

-

-

-

22 Total adjustments to operating profit $



(578)

$







13

$

(1,089)

$









2

$







31

$

(1,621)























Adjusted operating profit $



2,032

$





496

$





541

$







(78)

$





(97)

$



2,894 Adjusted operating margin 15.2

%

12.8

%

15.2

%









14.2

%



(1)

Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2)

The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $

5,102

$







-

$

5,102

$ 22,098

$







-

$ 22,098























Operating profit $



607

(50) a $



557

$

2,296

911 a $

3,207 Operating margin 11.9

%





10.9

%

10.4

%





14.5

%























Income from operations before income taxes $



559

(33) a,b $



526

$

2,084

960 a,b $

3,044 Income tax expense $

(120)

65 c $



(55)

$

(644)

20 c $

(624) Income tax rate 21.5

%





10.5

%

30.9

%





20.5

%























Net income attributable to common

shareowners $



420

$







32

$



452

$

1,349

$







980

$

2,329























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$







43 a







$







97 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles



35 a







149 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



10 a







41 a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



132 a







220 a

Viessmann-related hedges



(272) a







96 a

TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



- a







8 a

KFI deconsolidation



- a







297 a

Bridge loan financing costs (3)



19 a, b







52 a, b

Total adjustments



$







(33)









$







960



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$







(36)









$





(114)



Tax specific adjustments



101









134



Total tax adjustments



$







65 c







$







20 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 854.2





854.2

853.0





853.0























Earnings per share - Diluted $



0.49





$



0.53

$

1.58





$

2.73



(1)

Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2)

The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted. (3)

Includes commitment fees recognized in Operating profit.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions, except per share

amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $

5,105

$







-

$



5,105

$

20,421

$







-

$

20,421























Operating profit $



433

83 a $



516

$

4,515

(1,621) a $

2,894 Operating margin 8.5

%





10.1

%

22.1

%





14.2

%























Income from operations before income taxes $



377

83 a $



460

$

4,292

(1,649) a, b $

2,643 Income tax expense $



(99)

(13) c $



(112)

$

(708)

135 c $

(573) Income tax rate 26.3

%





24.3

%

16.5

%





21.7

%























Net income attributable to common

shareowners $



270

$







70

$



340

$

3,534

$



(1,514)

$

2,020























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$









2 a







$







31 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles



23 a







50 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



27 a







51 a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



3 a







31 a

Chubb gain



- a







(1,105) a

TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



27 a







(705) a

Russia/Ukraine asset impairment



1 a







4 a

Charge resulting from legal matter



- a







22 a

Debt extinguishment (gain), net (3)



- b







(28) b

Total adjustments



$







83









$



(1,649)



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$







(13)









$







172



Tax specific adjustments



-









(37)



Total tax adjustments



$







(13) c







$







135 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 852.2





852.2

861.2





861.2























Earnings per share - Diluted $



0.32





$



0.40

$



4.10





$



2.34



(1)

Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2)

The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date. (3)

The Company repurchased approximately $1.15 billion of aggregate principal senior notes on March 30, 2022 and recognized a net gain of $33 million and wrote-off $5 million of unamortized deferred financing costs in Interest (expense) income, net.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Compared with Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC (1)

%

1

%

(1)

%

-

%

(1)

% Refrigeration 6

%

3

%

-

%

-

%

9

% Fire & Security (1)

%

1

%

(5)

%

-

%

(5)

% Consolidated -

%

1

%

(1)

%

-

%

-

%

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2022



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 5

%

(1)

%

9

%

-

%

13

% Refrigeration (2)

%

1

%

(1)

%

-

%

(2)

% Fire & Security 6

%

(1)

%

(3)

%

-

%

2

% Consolidated 3

%

-

%

5

%

-

%

8

%

Historical Amounts of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles





(Unaudited)











Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY (In millions)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023 HVAC

$



4

$



4

$



16

$



22

$



46

$



37

$



36

$



35

$



35

$

143 Fire & Security

1

1

1

1

4

2

2

2

-

6 Total Carrier

5

5

17

23

50

39

38

37

35

149 Associated tax effect

(1)

(1)

(7)

(4)

(13)

(12)

(11)

(11)

(11)

(45) Net impact to adjusted results

$



4

$



4

$



10

$



19

$



37

$



27

$



27

$



26

$



24

$

104

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





(Unaudited)





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY (In millions)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023 Net cash flows provided by

operating activities

$

(202)

$



32

$

790

$

1,123

$

1,743

$

120

$

384

$

1,041

$

1,062

$

2,607 Less: Capital expenditures

56

66

91

140

353

70

74

92

233

469 Free cash flow

$

(258)

$

(34)

$

699

$

983

$

1,390

$



50

$

310

$

949

$

829

$

2,138

Net Debt Reconciliation





(Unaudited)



As of December 31, (In millions)

2023

2022 Long-term debt

$









14,242

$











8,702 Current portion of long-term debt

51

140 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

10,015

3,520 Net debt

$











4,278

$











5,322

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation