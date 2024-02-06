Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Net sales for the quarter decreased 6.3% and organic Net sales declined 7.4% versus the prior year in line with the financial outlook.1



Gross margin for the first quarter was 37.3% and 39.5% as adjusted, a 50 bps improvement over prior year Adjusted Gross margin driven largely by the benefits of Project Momentum.1



Operating cash flow was $178.1 million with free cash flow exceeding 21% of Net sales, and Debt pay down was $78 million in the first quarter.1



Increasing the Project Momentum total estimated program savings to $160 million to $180 million, a $30 million increase.

Reaffirms fiscal year outlook for Net sales, Adjusted Earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA.1 ST. LOUIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR )

today announced results for the first fiscal quarter ended December

31, 2023.

"Execution against our strategies yielded results in line with our expectations and provides a solid start to the fiscal year," said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer. "We improved adjusted gross profit margin and delivered outstanding free cash flow, which has enabled us to meaningfully reduce debt for the sixth consecutive quarter. We continue to evaluate opportunities to further optimize our cost structure and simplify our operations to better leverage our global scale, and today we announced the expansion of Project Momentum and the savings expected under the program. I am confident these initiatives will further strengthen the company and advance our strategic priorities as we return to growth over the balance of the year." Top-Line Performance For the quarter, we had Net sales of $716.6 million compared to $765.1 million in the prior year period.



First Quarter

% Chg Net sales - FY'23 $











765.1



Organic (56.3)

(7.4)

% Change in Argentina Operations (0.9)

(0.1)

% Impact of currency 8.7

1.2

% Net sales - FY'24 $











716.6

(6.3)

%









1) See Press Release attachments and supplemental schedules for additional information, including the GAAP and Non-GAAP reconciliations.



Organic Net sales decreased 7.4% primarily due to the following items:





The battery business experienced volume declines of approximately 7% primarily due to earlier holiday orders compared to the prior year, which benefited the fourth quarter of 2023, and weaker performance at non-tracked channels; and

Pricing was relatively flat in the period resulting in a net decrease to organic sales of 0.4%.

Gross Margin

Gross margin percentage on a reported basis was 37.3% versus 39.0% in the prior year. Excluding the current year and prior year restructuring costs and current year integration costs, adjusted gross margin was 39.5%, compared to the prior year adjusted gross margin of 39.0%. (1)



First Quarter Gross margin - FY'23 Reported and Adjusted(1) 39.0

% Project Momentum continuous improvement initiatives 2.0

% Product mix impact (0.6)

% Product cost impacts (0.5)

% Pricing (0.4)

% Gross margin - FY'24 Adjusted (1) 39.5

% Current year impact of restructuring and integration costs (2.2)

% Gross margin - FY'24 Reported 37.3

%





Adjusted Gross margin improvement was largely driven by Project Momentum which delivered savings of approximately $16 million in the quarter. This benefit was partially offset by mix impacts, modestly increased product costs, and to a lesser extent, lower pricing.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense (SG&A)

SG&A, excluding restructuring and acquisition costs was 16.4% of Net sales for the first quarter, or $117.8, compared to 14.9%, or $114.1 in the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher labor and benefit costs, factoring fees and an environmental expense due to a charge related to a legacy facility that has been sold by the Company. This increase was partially offset by Project Momentum savings of approximately $6 million in the quarter. (1)

Advertising and Promotion Expense (A&P)

A&P expense decreased $6.4 million for the first fiscal quarter, or 6.6% of net sales, compared to 7.0% in the prior year.

Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA First Quarter (In millions, except per share data) 2024

2023 Net earnings $





1.9

$





49.0 Diluted net earnings per common share $





0.03

$





0.68







Adjusted net earnings (1) $





42.5

$





51.8 Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (1) $





0.59

$





0.72 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $

132.9

$

145.6







Currency neutral Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(1) $





0.53



Currency neutral Adjusted EBITDA(1) $

127.3













Net earnings and Earnings per share were negatively impacted by currency exchanges losses of $21.0 in Argentina due to economic reform. Net earnings, Earnings per share, Adjusted Earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were all impacted by the decrease in organic Net sales as well as higher SG&A spend. These declines were partially offset by savings from Project Momentum initiatives, decreased A&P spending and favorable currency.



Free cash flow and Capital allocation



Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $178.1 million, and free cash flow was $152.6 million, or 21.3% of Net sales.



The Company acquired battery manufacturing equipment, raw materials and a leased facility in Belgium for $11.6 providing the Company with a manufacturing location in Europe which we expect to enhance our international production footprint and contribute to future increased Project Momentum savings.



Dividend payments in the quarter were approximately $23, or $0.30 per common share.

Long-term debt pay down in the first quarter was approximately $78 million. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 5.3 times as of December 31, 2023. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company has paid down an additional $58 million of long-term debt.

Financial Outlook and Assumptions for Fiscal Year 2024(1)

Our first quarter results were in line with our original guidance of organic revenue down 6% to 8% and Adjusted earnings per share within the range of $0.50 to $0.60.

For fiscal 2024, we continue to expect organic revenue to be flat to down low single digits. We also expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $600 million to $620 million and Adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.30. In the second quarter we expect organic revenue to be down 2% to 3% and Adjusted earnings per share within the range of $0.65 to $0.70.

Project Momentum savings were previously expected to be in the range of $130 to $150 million over the program timeline.

We are now expecting those savings to be in the range of $160 to $180 million over the life of the program. Cash costs to achieve these savings over this same period are now expected to be $140 to $150 million. For fiscal year 2024 savings are expected to be in the range of $55 to $65 million with one-time cash costs to achieve between $60 to $70 million.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (Condensed) (In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)





For the Quarters Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net sales $









716.6

$











765.1 Cost of products sold (1) 449.6

466.8 Gross profit 267.0

298.3 Selling, general and administrative expense (1) 128.1

120.4 Advertising and sales promotion expense 47.0

53.4 Research and development expense 7.8

7.6 Amortization of intangible assets 14.5

16.0 Interest expense 40.7

42.9 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt (2) 0.5

(2.9) Other items, net (1) (3) 19.0

(1.4) Earnings before income taxes 9.4

62.3 Income tax provision 7.5

13.3 Net earnings $











1.9

$













49.0







Basic net earnings per common share $











0.03

$













0.69 Diluted net earnings per common share $











0.03

$













0.68







Weighted average shares of common stock - Basic 71.7

71.4 Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted 72.6

72.2





(1) See the attached Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP

Reconciliations, which break out the Project Momentum restructuring and related costs and acquisition and integration costs included within these lines.



(2) The Loss on extinguishment of debt for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 relates to the early repayment of term loan. The Gain on the extinguishment of debt for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 relates to the repurchase of outstanding Senior Notes at a discount and repayment of term loan.



(3) During December 2023, a new president was inaugurated in Argentina bringing significant economic reform to the country including devaluing the Argentine Peso by 50% in the month of December (the "December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform"). As a result of this reform and devaluation, the Company recorded $21.0 million of exchange losses within Other items, net for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Condensed) (In millions - Unaudited)



Assets December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $













241.7

$













223.3

Trade receivables 376.4

511.6 Inventories 640.6

649.7 Other current assets 212.3

172.0 Total current assets $











1,471.0

$











1,556.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 384.3

363.7 Operating lease assets 96.5

98.4 Goodwill 1,023.7

1,016.2 Other intangible assets, net 1,224.4

1,237.7 Deferred tax assets 92.2

88.4 Other assets 131.8

148.6 Total assets $











4,423.9

$











4,509.6







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt $















12.0

$















12.0 Current portion of finance leases 0.9

0.3 Notes payable 2.2

8.2 Accounts payable 374.6

370.8 Current operating lease liabilities 17.3

17.3 Other current liabilities 317.4

325.6 Total current liabilities $













724.4

$













734.2 Long-term debt 3,303.3

3,332.1 Operating lease liabilities 81.9

84.7 Deferred tax liabilities 10.5

12.4 Other liabilities 133.2

135.5 Total liabilities $











4,253.3

$











4,298.9 Shareholders' equity





Common stock 0.8

0.8 Additional paid-in capital 718.5

750.5 Retained losses (164.3)

(164.8) Treasury stock (225.1)

(238.1) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (159.3)

(137.7) Total shareholders' equity $













170.6

$













210.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $











4,423.9

$











4,509.6



ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Condensed) (In millions - Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities





Net earnings $











1.9

$











49.0 Non-cash integration and restructuring charges 2.4

- Depreciation and amortization 30.0

32.1 Deferred income taxes 1.1

0.9 Share-based compensation expense 6.3

4.6 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 0.5

(2.9) Exchange loss/(gain) included in income 23.7

(1.0) Non-cash items included in income, net 6.3

4.4 Other, net 2.3

0.8 Changes in current assets and liabilities used in operations 103.6

73.1 Net cash from operating activities 178.1

161.0







Cash Flow from Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (25.5)

(9.5) Proceeds from sale of assets -

0.7 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11.6)

- Net cash used by investing activities (37.1)

(8.8)







Cash Flow from Financing Activities





Payments on debt with maturities greater than 90 days (78.2)

(49.8) Net decrease in debt with original maturities of 90 days or less (5.2)

(5.9) Dividends paid on common stock (22.7)

(21.8) Taxes paid for withheld share-based payments (4.7)

(1.9) Net cash used by financing activities (110.8)

(79.4)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11.8)

2.2







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 18.4

75.0 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 223.3

205.3 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $









241.7

$









280.3



ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP").

However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users with additional meaningful comparisons to the corresponding historical or future period, and are used for management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that are not reflective of the Company's on-going operating performance, such as restructuring and related costs, acquisition and integration costs, the loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt and the December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform.

In addition, these measures help investors to analyze year over year comparability when excluding currency fluctuations as well as other Company initiatives that are not on-going.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are an enhancement to assist investors in understanding our business and in performing analysis consistent with financial models developed by research analysts. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items being adjusted.

We provide the following non-GAAP measures and calculations, as well as the corresponding reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure in the following supplemental schedules:

Segment Profit.

This amount represents the operations of our two reportable segments including allocations for shared support functions. General corporate and other expenses, amortization expense, interest expense, loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt, other items, net, restructuring and related costs and acquisition and integration costs have all been excluded from segment profit.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share (EPS).

These measures exclude the impact of restructuring and related costs, the costs related to acquisition and integration, the loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt and the December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate . This is the tax rate when excluding the pre-tax impact of

restructuring and related costs, acquisition and integration costs, the loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt and the December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform, as well as the related tax impact for these items, calculated utilizing the statutory rate for where the impact was incurred.

Organic.

This is the non-GAAP financial measurement of the change in revenue or segment profit that excludes or otherwise adjusts for the change in Argentina operations and impact of currency from the changes in foreign currency exchange rates as defined below:

Change in Argentina Operations. The Company is presenting separately all changes in sales and segment profit from our Argentina affiliate due to the designation of the economy as highly inflationary as of July 1, 2018.

Impact of Currency . The Company evaluates the operating performance of our Company on a currency neutral basis. The Impact of Currency is the change in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year on reported results, which is calculated by comparing the value of current year foreign operations at the current period USD exchange rate versus the value of current year foreign operations at the prior period USD exchange rate. The impact of currency also includes gains/(losses) of currency hedging programs, and it excludes hyper-inflationary markets.

Adjusted Comparisons.

Detail for Adjusted Gross profit, Adjusted Gross margin, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted SG&A as percent of Net sales and Adjusted Other items, net are also supplemental non-GAAP measure disclosures. These measures exclude the impact of restructuring and related costs, acquisition and integration costs and the December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before income tax provision, interest, the loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes the impact of the costs related to restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, the settlement loss on US pension annuity buy out, the December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform and share based payments.

Free Cash Flow.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures, net of the proceeds from asset sales.

Net Debt.

Net debt is defined as total Company debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

Currency-neutral. Currency-neutral excludes the Impact of currency as defined above on key measures. Hyper inflationary markets are excluded from this calculation.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Segment Information

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

(In millions - Unaudited)

Operations for Energizer are managed via two product segments: Batteries & Lights and Auto Care. Energizer's operating model includes a combination of standalone and shared business functions between the product segments, varying by country and region of the world. Shared functions include the sales and marketing functions, as well as human resources, IT and finance shared service costs. Energizer applies a fully allocated cost basis, in which shared business functions are allocated between segments. Such allocations are estimates, and may not represent the costs of such services if performed on a standalone basis. Segment sales and profitability, as well as the reconciliation to earnings before income taxes for the quarters ended December

31, 2023 and 2022 are presented below:



Quarters Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net Sales





Batteries & Lights $











617.8

$











671.6 Auto Care 98.8

93.5 Total Net Sales $











716.6

$











765.1 Segment Profit





Batteries & Lights 132.4

138.3 Auto Care 6.9

10.6 Total segment profit $











139.3

$











148.9

General corporate and other expenses (1) (29.2)

(25.4)

Amortization of intangible assets (14.5)

(16.0)

Restructuring and related costs (2) (22.4)

(6.6)

Acquisition and integration costs (2) (2.6)

-

Interest expense (40.7)

(42.9)

(Loss)/gain on extinguishment of debt (0.5)

2.9

December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform (3) (21.0)

-

Other items, net - Adjusted (4) 1.0

1.4 Total earnings before income taxes $













9.4

$











62.3





(1) Recorded in

SG&A on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (2) See the Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP

Reconciliations for the line items where these charges are recorded in the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (3) During December 2023, a new president was inaugurated in Argentina bringing significant economic reform to the country including devaluing the Argentine Peso by 50% in the month of December. As a result of this reform and devaluation, the Company recorded $21.0 million of exchange losses in Other items, net on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (4) See the Supplemental Non-GAAP reconciliation for the Other items, net reconciliation between the reported and adjusted balances.





Supplemental segment information is presented below for depreciation and amortization:



Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Segment Information For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions - Unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31, Depreciation and amortization 2023

2022 Batteries & Lights $











13.0

$











13.4 Auto Care 2.5

2.7 Total segment depreciation and amortization $











15.5

$











16.1 Amortization of intangible assets 14.5

16.0 Total depreciation and amortization $











30.0

$











32.1



Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS Reconciliation For the Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)





For the Quarters Ended

December 31,

2023

2022 Net earnings $











1.9

$









49.0 Pre-tax adjustments





Restructuring and related costs (1) 22.4

6.6 Acquisition and integration (1) 2.6

- Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 0.5

(2.9) December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform (2) 21.0

- Total adjustments, pre-tax $









46.5

$











3.7 Total adjustments, after tax $









40.6

$











2.8 Adjusted Net earnings (3) $









42.5

$









51.8







Diluted net earnings per common share $









0.03

$









0.68 Adjustments

(per common share)





Restructuring and related costs 0.23

0.07 Acquisition and integration 0.03

- Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 0.01

(0.03) December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform (2) 0.29

- Adjusted Diluted net earnings per diluted common share $









0.59

$









0.72 Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted 72.6

72.2





(1) See Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP

Reconciliations for the line items where these costs are recorded on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings.





(2) During December 2023, a new president was inaugurated in Argentina bringing significant economic reform to the country including devaluing the Argentine Peso by 50% in the month of December.

As a result of this reform and devaluation, the Company recorded $21.0 million of exchange losses in Other items, net on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings.



(3) The effective tax rate for the Adjusted Net earnings and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 24.0% and 21.5%, respectively, as calculated utilizing the statutory rate for where the costs were incurred.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Currency Neutral Results For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended

Prior

Quarter

Ended







December 31, 2023



% Change % Change

As Reported Impact of

Currency(1) Currency

Neutral

December

31, 2022

As Reported

Basis Currency

Neutral

Basis As Reported under GAAP













Diluted net earnings per common share $





0.03 $





0.06 $





(0.03)

$





0.68

NM(3) NM(3) Net earnings $







1.9 $







4.2 $







(2.3)

$





49.0

NM(3) NM(3)

















As Adjusted (non-GAAP)(2)













Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share $





0.59 $





0.06 $





0.53

$





0.72

(18.1)

% (26.4)

% Adjusted EBITDA $





132.9 $







5.6 $





127.3

$





145.6

(8.7)

% (12.6)

%





(1) The Impact of Currency is the change in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year on reported results, which is calculated by comparing the value of current year foreign operations at the current period USD exchange rate versus the value of current year foreign operations at the prior period USD exchange rate. The impact of currency also includes gains/(losses) of currency hedging programs, and it excludes hyper-inflationary markets.



(2)

See supplemental schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations for full reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP adjusted amounts.



(3) These percentage calculations are not meaningful.







Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Segment Sales and Profit For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions - Unaudited)



Net sales Q1'24

% Chg Batteries & Lights





Net sales - prior year $







671.6



Organic (60.8)

(9.1)

% Change in Argentina Operations (0.7)

(0.1)

% Impact of currency 7.7

1.2

% Net sales - current year $







617.8

(8.0)

%







Auto Care





Net sales - prior year $









93.5



Organic 4.5

4.8

% Change in Argentina Operations (0.2)

(0.2)

% Impact of currency 1.0

1.1

% Net sales - current year $









98.8

5.7

%







Total Net Sales





Net sales - prior year $







765.1



Organic (56.3)

(7.4)

% Change in Argentina Operations (0.9)

(0.1)

% Impact of currency 8.7

1.2

% Net sales - current year $







716.6

(6.3)

%



Segment profit Q1'24

% Chg Batteries & Lights





Segment profit - prior year $







138.3



Organic (6.8)

(4.9)

% Change in Argentina Operations 1.0

0.7

% Impact of currency (0.1)

(0.1)

% Segment profit - current year $







132.4

(4.3)

%







Auto Care





Segment profit - prior year $









10.6



Organic (4.6)

(43.4)

% Change in Argentina Operations -

-

% Impact of currency 0.9

8.5

% Segment profit - current year $









6.9

(34.9)

%







Total Segment Profit





Segment profit - prior year $







148.9



Organic (11.4)

(7.7)

% Change in Argentina Operations 1.0

0.7

% Impact of currency 0.8

0.6

% Segment profit - current year $







139.3

(6.4)

%



Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions - Unaudited)



Gross profit Q1'24

Q1'23 Net sales $



















716.6

$



















765.1 Reported Cost of products sold 449.6

466.8 Gross profit $



















267.0

$



















298.3 Gross margin 37.3

%

39.0

% Adjustments







Restructuring and related costs 12.8

0.3

Acquisition and integration costs 2.9

- Cost of products sold - adjusted 433.9

466.5 Adjusted Gross profit $



















282.7

$



















298.6 Adjusted Gross margin 39.5

%

39.0

%







SG&A Q1'24

Q1'23 Reported SG&A $



















128.1

$



















120.4 Reported SG&A % of Net sales 17.9

%

15.7

% Adjustments







Restructuring and related costs 9.6

6.3

Acquisition and integration costs 0.7

- SG&A Adjusted - subtotal $



















117.8

$



















114.1 SG&A Adjusted % of Net sales 16.4

%

14.9

%







Other items, net Q1'24

Q1'23 Interest income $



















(5.6)

$



















(0.2) Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain) 2.7

(1.0) Pension cost other than service costs 1.0

0.7 Other 0.9

(0.9) Other items, net - Adjusted $



















(1.0)

$



















(1.4) Acquisition and integration - TSA income (1.0)

- December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform 21.0

- Total Other items, net $



















19.0

$



















(1.4)







Restructuring and related costs Q1'24

Q1'23 Cost of products sold $



















12.8

$





















0.3 SG&A - Restructuring costs 5.7

6.3 SG&A - IT Enablement 3.9

- Total Restructuring and related costs $



















22.4

$





















6.6







Acquisition and integration Q1'24

Q1'23 Cost of products sold $





















2.9

$





















- SG&A 0.7

- Other items, net (1.0)

- Total Acquisition and integration related items $





















2.6

$





















-

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations cont. For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions - Unaudited)



Q1'24

Q4'23

Q3'23

Q2'23

LTM

12/31/23 (1)

Q1'23 Net earnings $



1.9

$

19.7

$

31.8

$

40.0

$





93.4

$

49.0 Income tax provision 7.5

2.9

8.6

10.4

29.4

13.3 Earnings before income taxes 9.4

22.6

40.4

50.4

122.8

62.3 Interest expense 40.7

41.6

42.2

42.0

166.5

42.9 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 0.5

0.2

0.3

0.9

1.9

(2.9) Depreciation & Amortization 30.0

29.7

30.5

30.4

120.6

32.1 EBITDA $

80.6

$

94.1

$

113.4

$

123.7

$





411.8

$

134.4 Adjustments:





















Restructuring and related costs 22.4

36.5

9.1

7.5

75.5

6.6 Acquisition and integration costs 2.6

-

-

-

2.6

- Settlement loss on US pension annuity buy out -

50.2

-

-

50.2

- December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform 21.0

-

-

-

21.0

- Share-based payments 6.3

4.6

4.3

8.3

23.5

4.6 Adjusted EBITDA $

132.9

$

185.4

$

126.8

$

139.5

$





584.6

$

145.6



(1) LTM defined as the latest 12 months for the period ending December

31, 2023.



For the Quarters Ended December 31, Free cash flow 2023

2022 Net cash from operating activities $















178.1

$















161.0 Capital expenditures (25.5)

(9.5) Proceeds from sale of assets -

0.7 Free cash flow $















152.6

$















152.2

Net debt 12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Current maturities of long-term debt $

















12.0

$

















12.0 Current portion of finance leases 0.9

0.3 Notes payable 2.2

8.2 Long-term debt 3,303.3

3,332.1 Total debt per the balance sheet $













3,318.4

$













3,352.6 Cash and cash equivalents 241.7

223.3 Net debt $













3,076.7

$













3,129.3

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations cont. FY 2024 Outlook (In millions - Unaudited)

































Fiscal 2024 Outlook Reconciliation - Adjusted earnings and Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (EPS)

Fiscal Q2 2024 Outlook

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook (in millions, except per share data) Adjusted Net

earnings

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net

earnings

Adjusted EPS Fiscal 2024 - GAAP Outlook $26 to $38

$0.36 to $0.52

$141 to $167

$1.93 to $2.29 Impacts:





























Restructuring and related costs 17 to 13

0.24 to 0.18

57 to 50

0.78 to 0.68

Acquisition and integration costs 1 to -

0.01 to -

3 to 2

0.04 to 0.03 December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform 2 to -

0.03 to -

23 to 21

0.32 to 0.29

Loss on extinguishment of debt 1 to -

0.01 to -

2 to 1

0.03 to 0.01 Fiscal 2024 - Adjusted Outlook $47 to $51

$0.65 to $0.70

$226 to $241

$3.10 to $3.30

Fiscal 2024 Outlook Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except per share data)





Net earnings $141 to $167 Income tax provision 34 to 64 Earnings before income taxes $175 to $231 Interest expense 163 to 156 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 to 1 Amortization 60 to 55 Depreciation

70 to 65 EBITDA $470 to $508







Adjustments:





Restructuring and related costs 75 to 65 Acquisition and integration costs 4 to 3 December 2023 Argentina Economic Reform 23 to 21 Share-based payments 28 to 23 Adjusted EBITDA $600 to $620

