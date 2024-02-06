Make-A-Wish America Reveals The 2023 Winners Of The Prestigious Chris Greicius Celebrity Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blippi, David Cone, Metallica, Chris Pratt and Judy Tenuta have all

demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering hope for children with

critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish has announced the 2023 winners of the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award, given each year to some of the celebrities, entertainers, athletes, influencers, and industry partners who have played a significant and impactful role in furthering the Make-A-Wish mission. Each winner is honored for their ongoing commitment to delivering hope to children with critical illnesses and their families when they need it most. The Chris Greicius Celebrity Award winners for 2023 are:



Team Blippi (MoonBug Entertainment): Through its show, Blippi has helped countless curious children experience the world around them – and Blippi has taken the same caring approach to wish granting. During a recent wish, Blippi went above and beyond to create a day that wish kid Karter would never soon forget. Blippi visited Karter, who has a neuromuscular disorder, in his hometown. The day began with Karter opening Blippi-themed gifts and presents, followed by playtime in the ball pit, conducting science experiments, and doing art lessons together.



David Cone:

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and five-time World Series Champion David Cone has dedicated his life to helping others. Cone expressed a desire to further the Make-A-Wish mission in 2011 and has been an invaluable partner ever since. Over the years, he has granted over 50 wishes for Make-A-Wish Connecticut like Johnny's wish to have a Yankees Baseball Clubhouse. In addition to wish granting, Cone is a constant at Wish Night, the chapter's largest fundraising event of the year, and for over a decade, has donated his coveted suite at Yankee Stadium as an auction item.



Metallica: For more than 20 years, Metallica has been granting wishes to children battling critical illnesses – treating every wish experience with care and giving each wish child their undivided attention. Wish children are invited out to a Metallica show, where each band member spends significant one-on-one time getting to know them and their families in an intimate and private backstage hang. The child and their entire family are then given full VIP access to enjoy the show together from the best location in every stadium or arena the band plays.



Chris Pratt: Actor and producer Chris Pratt has been a wish granter for many years, always looking for ways to take his wishes to the next level. Recently, he created an unforgettable wish experience for three wish kids, who had the chance to meet Pratt on the set of an upcoming movie. He played games with the kids, dedicated 1-on-1 time with each child, and took countless photos. As a final surprise, Pratt invited all three families to be his special guests at early screenings of two of his biggest films.

Judy Tenuta: Judy Tenuta, the late actor, comedian, artist, author and two-time GRAMMY nominee, is the recipient of this year's "Icon Award" – an elevated tier of recognition under the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award umbrella. As a final act of inspirational philanthropy, through the Judy Lynn Tenuta Trust, she made a $1,000,000 gift to Make-A-Wish to continue her

legacy of putting smiles on the faces of many who remember her as the "Love Goddess." This generous commitment will ensure more kids battling a critical illness will have a chance to gain a piece of their childhood back through a wish.

Thanks to their wish-granting efforts, in-kind support, and public advocacy, this year's Chris Greicius Celebrity Award winners have provided their time, talent, and influence to give wish kids meaningful and lasting memories that can lead to improved health outcomes.

"The Chris Greicius Celebrity Award not only serves as recognition and validation of each winner's continued support of our wish kids but also cements their legacy as part of the Make-A-Wish mission," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We are elated to celebrate these winners for their important role in delivering life-changing experiences that can be a powerful and pivotal force in a child's battle against a critical illness."



Started more than 30 years ago, the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award is named after Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy whose wish to be a police officer inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories – hundreds of which have involved meeting celebrities.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish .

