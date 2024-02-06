(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Utilities Global Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The gas utilities market includes the total consumption of natural gas by end-users, excluding any distribution or transmission losses. This market is segmented into four categories: industrial, transport, residential, and commercial and public services.

In the industrial sector, natural gas is used as a raw material and heat source for manufacturing products such as plastics, fertilizers, fabrics, pharmaceuticals, and antifreeze.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are two alternative fuels used in vehicles for transportation. CNG is stored in high-pressure tanks, and its combustion produces fewer emissions than gasoline or diesel fuel. On the other hand, LNG is stored at low temperatures and has a higher energy density than CNG, which means it can provide a more extended driving range.

The commercial and public services sector includes public and private enterprises such as office buildings, schools, churches, hotels, restaurants, and government buildings. The main uses of natural gas in this sector are space heating, water heating, and cooling.

In some countries, synthetic gas (syngas, coal gas, city gas, etc.) or biogas (generated from waste materials) may be used similarly to natural gas and are therefore included in the market volume. For companies operating in the gas and power sectors, any self-supply to their gas-fired generation plant is excluded.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation). All currency conversions in this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.

The global gas utilities industry had total revenues of $4,832,833.4 million in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% between 2017 and 2022. Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2017 and 2022, to reach a total of 101,220.6 billion cubic feet in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Gas Utilities



Market Overview



Market Data



Market Segmentation



Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Gas Utilities in Asia-Pacific

Gas Utilities in Europe

Gas Utilities in Japan

Gas Utilities in The United Kingdom

Gas Utilities in The United States

Gas Utilities in France Gas Utilities in Germany

Company Profiles



PetroChina Company Limited

E SE

British Gas Ltd

CNOOC Limited

GAIL (India) Limited

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Daigas Group

Toho Gas Co Ltd

E UK Plc

Ovo Energy Ltd

Sempra Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation

Southern Company Gas

Consumers Energy Coop

Engie SA

TotalEnergies S.E.

Electricite de France SA

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg A.G.

Equinor ASA.

WINGAS GmbH RWE AG

