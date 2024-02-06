Braemont Capital Acquires Loenbro, A Leading Provider Of Specialty Technical Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the“Firm”), a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with exceptional companies at growth inflection points, today announced that it has acquired Loenbro, LLC (“Loenbro” or the“Company”), a provider of highly technical, specialized services to the data center, infrastructure and diversified industrial markets, from Tailwind Capital (“Tailwind”). Financial terms were not disclosed.



Braemont's investment represents a pivotal milestone in Loenbro's trajectory, strategically positioning the company for continued growth through both organic and M&A-driven initiatives. As Loenbro enters this new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to quality and safety, and to being a trusted partner to their customers.

Daniel Cowan, President and CEO at Loenbro, said,“We have built our culture and our business on the foundational principles of always treating people fairly and exceeding expectations, while maintaining our resolute commitment to safety and quality. I am confident that Braemont is the right partner to support Loenbro's next phase of growth, and their expertise in scaling service-based businesses will create efficiencies and drive value for our partners.”

Robert Covington, Managing Partner of Braemont, said,“Loenbro is an exceptional company and the sector dynamics represent a significant opportunity to scale the business, while maintaining the customer-first orientation that has been its hallmark. This investment represented one of the largest to date for Braemont, which was driven by our long history of investing in the data center and related markets.”

Jeff Volling, Partner at Braemont, said,“We are incredibly excited to partner with Loenbro's management team to continue to drive growth as a leading provider in the infrastructure services sector nationwide. We share the company's core values and admire how Loenbro has leveraged its strong corporate culture and distinguished reputation to build enduring client partnerships, resulting in rapid growth and a significantly expanded addressable market.”

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Loenbro provides lifecycle solutions with a focus on recurring maintenance and high-growth new build and retrofit work. The Company is a trusted single-source provider for its customers throughout the high-growth Mountain West, offering a comprehensive suite of critical services, including electrical, mechanical, and structural solutions, instrumentation, inspection and other maintenance and construction-related services. With a proven track record of over 20 years, Loenbro is recognized for its significant industry and technical expertise, scale, local presence within an expansive footprint and employee-centric culture.

Stifel and BlackArch Partners served as financial advisors to Loenbro and Tailwind. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Loenbro and Tailwind. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Braemont.

About Loenbro:

Loenbro has been a trusted provider of specialty technical services for over 20 years, delivering superior single-source solutions for customers in data center, industrial and infrastructure markets. Loenbro offers electrical, mechanical and structural services, instrumentation, inspection and other maintenance and construction related services. Headquartered in Westminster, CO, Loenbro has locations across the western United States. For more information on Loenbro, please visit .

About Braemont Capital:

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: or .

The information contained herein has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to participate in any investment strategy and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results . Braemont Capital Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

