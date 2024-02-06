Introba Releases Inaugural ESG Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baseline performance and ambitious targets chart the firm's environmental, social, and governance direction towards 2030

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introba , a global building engineering and consulting firm, has published its first ESG report . The report tells the story of the firm's fiscal and baseline ESG performances over the 2022 fiscal year, as well as the highlights, stories, and environmental, social, and governance impact of the firm's work in 2023.

The ESG report sets out Introba's long-term ambitious goals and potential impacts internally and externally across six areas, as well as a performance card for measurement and roadmap:



Energy and emissions

DEI and remuneration

Learning and retention

Health, safety and well-being

Local communities Governance

The ESG report reiterates Introba's commitment to achieving net zero carbon operations for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Introba is dedicated to designing projects that not only minimize environmental impact, but also have a lasting and positive impact on the communities that they serve through its living systems approach. Living Systems are dynamic, responsive, intelligent, resilient, adaptable, and interconnected.

Introba is a member of Sidara , a global collaborative of specialist firms dedicated to building a healthier, more equitable world. This report provides supplementary information and context to Sidara's Annual Report .

“Sustainability is the heartbeat of our work at Introba with our clients and partners as we collaborate to transform the built environment for the better,” says William Overturf III , Introba President.“Our inaugural ESG report is aspirational, inspirational, and practical: it sets out our ambitious goals and targets to drive us collectively towards creating a sustainable and equitable future for people and the planet.”

In 2017, Introba (then known as Integral Group) began its ESG reporting journey by issuing its first of five annual Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSER) reports. The firm is also a founding signatory of the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment , deepening its commitment to sustainability by decarbonizing its own building operations.

About Introba

Introba is one of the world's leading building engineering and consulting firms, with more than 1,000 employees in offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Australia.

Providing a full range of design services, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire safety and protection engineering; technology systems; security consulting; medical equipment planning; aviation baggage handling; and sustainability consulting, the firm delivers projects across key sectors, including commercial, healthcare, government, education, aviation, culture, and science and technology.

Committed to reshaping the world, Introba's problem solvers combine cutting-edge digital solutions with emerging innovations and industry-leading sustainability strategies to transform the built environment. Introba creates Living Systems that are smart, secure, resilient, and connected - spaces that uplift communities, protect the health of the planet, and adapt to meet the demands of the future.

