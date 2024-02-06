Crakrevenue Makes Mthink Bluebook Top 5 For The Fifth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning cost-per-acquisition (CPA) network CrakRevenue has been crowned the 4th Best CPA Network for Affiliates and the 4th Best CPA Network for Advertisers in the latest mThink Blue Book 2024 ranking. CrakRevenue entered the top 20 back in 2015 and has made the top 5 of mThink's prestigious industry survey every year since 2019.



This recognition is all the more meaningful for the Canadian CPA network, as the ranking is determined by direct votes from affiliates, advertisers, marketers, and publishers, as well as the professional opinion of their peers in the industry. CrakRevenue's inclusion in the top 5 again this year is a testament to the network's solid reputation and general appreciation from its clients and affiliates. It was up against other giants of the industry, such as Perform[cb], MaxBounty, Digital Media Solutions, and ClickDealer, who made the top 5 along with CrakRevenue in both categories.

“Our team is beyond grateful to be recognized as one of the world's leading CPA networks for the fifth year in a row. We have worked hard to offer a renewed experience to all our affiliates and advertisers, veterans and new ones alike. We launched the first OnlyFans Models monetization offer on the market and an all-new pay-per-click program , which is unusual for CPA networks to have,” shares Vicky Talbot, brand manager.“We also invest a lot of resources in AI-powered traffic optimization, making our partner's ad campaigns effortlessly more efficient and lucrative for them.”

CrakRevenue stands out by being one of the only CPA networks in the mThink Blue Book to exclusively offer niche verticals such as live cam, dating, OnlyFans Models, adult gaming and health supplements. It prides itself on providing full-service marketing, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and top-tier creative talent to build successful advertising campaigns.

The past year has been busy for CrakRevenue with two major product launches: the exclusive OnlyFans Models offers and rolling out their pay-per-click new pricing model. The team also participated in several high-visibility events in the second half of 2023, with a noticeable presence at the AW Europe in Barcelona and the Webmaster Access in Cyprus. It was also the main sponsor of the TES Affiliate in Prague last September.

About CrakRevenue

CrakRevenue is a Canada-based CPA network and global leader in affiliate marketing. Founded in 2010, the network has become a reference in traffic monetization and digital marketing, now counting over 35,000 affiliates and over 400 products in some of the most lucrative sales verticals. Since its beginnings, CrakRevenue has paid its affiliates more than $550 million in commissions. To learn more about CrakRevenue: crakrevenue/

About mThink Blue Book

Every year, mThink conducts a vast research survey involving over 25,000 industry figures to identify the top 20 CPA Networks yielding the highest value for their partners. The ranking considers the survey responses and the input from the Blue Ribbon Panel , which brings together several of the industry's most prominent leaders. Including a company in the top 20 CPA Networks is a testimony to its influence, popularity, reputation, partner appreciation, and overall performance. For more information, visit: mthink

