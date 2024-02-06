South Asia's First-Ever Women's Handball League To Feature National, International Stars

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) India is set to witness South Asia's first-ever professional Women's Handball League (WHL), which will feature not only national stars but also prominent players from the Middle East, South-East Asia, Europe, and Africa. The league was unveiled here on Tuesday.

As many as six teams are set to compete in the inaugural edition of the WHL, promoted by Pavna Sports Venture, an official licensee holder, under the auspices of the South Asian Handball Federation, the Asian Handball Federation, and supported by the Handball Association of India.

Anandeshwar Pandey, League Chairman of the Handball Association of India and Secretary General of the South Asian Handball Federation said: "We are proud to be part of this historic moment as we launch India's first Women's Handball League. This league is a significant step forward in our mission to promote and develop women's handball across the country.

"We aim to elevate the standard of women's handball in India and provide our athletes with a world-class platform to compete at the highest level. This league marks the beginning of a new era for women's handball as well as women's sports for our country."

The WHL also plans to integrate foreign exchange programs as a crucial part of its grassroots development initiatives with the international federations to provide a holistic development platform for players that will provide them with the necessary exposure and experience to make their name in the sport both nationally as well as globally.

Women's handball in India has been on the rise with over 300,000 girls and women actively engaging in handball across various levels in India, representing schools, colleges, universities, CISF, CRPF, Railways, Services Sports Control Board (Army, Navy, Airforce), Sports Authority of India, Sports Promotion Board, and more.

India's Girls Handball Team won the prestigious Asian Presidents Cup title for the first time in Jordan last year while the Indian Girls Junior Handball team also made history by winning the Gold Medal at the Asian Junior Girls Championship and qualified for the World Championship last year.

In the Asian Games 2022, the Indian women's handball team secured the 5th position in the rankings.

--IANS

hs/bc/bsk/