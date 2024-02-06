Global Smart Agriculture Market Size To Worth US$ 27.68 Billion By 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 9.33% | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Smart Agriculture Market Report by Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, and Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Farm Size (Small, Medium, Large), and Region 2023-2028 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How big is the smart agriculture market?

The global smart agriculture market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.68 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Smart Agriculture Industry:

Increasing Trend of Precision Farming:

Precision farming techniques, coupled with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), are transforming agriculture. IoT sensors and devices collect data on soil conditions, weather patterns, crop health, and machinery performance. Farmers can analyze this real-time data to make informed decisions about irrigation, fertilization, pest control, and harvesting. This data-driven approach increases efficiency, reduces resource wastage, and improves overall crop yield and quality. Additionally, the automation of farming tasks through IoT-connected machinery and drones further enhances productivity, reduces labor costs, and minimizes the environmental impact of farming operations. Precision farming is a cornerstone of smart agriculture's growth.

Technological Advancements:

The world's population is continuously growing, putting pressure on the agricultural sector to produce more food while conserving resources. Smart agriculture technologies address these challenges by optimizing resource usage and crop management. With the help of data analytics, farmers can implement precise strategies to maximize yields and minimize food waste, contributing to global food security. The ability of smart agriculture to enhance food production and quality aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient farming practices. Governments and organizations are recognizing the importance of smart agriculture in ensuring a stable food supply for the future, driving investments and adoption.

Regulatory Support and Environmental Sustainability:

Environmental concerns and regulations are driving the adoption of smart agriculture practices. Sustainable farming methods that reduce the use of chemicals and water while optimizing crop output are essential for preserving the environment and addressing climate change. Governments and regulatory bodies are providing support and incentives for farmers to adopt smart agriculture technologies. This includes funding for research and development, subsidies for IoT devices, and compliance requirements related to sustainable farming practices. As environmental consciousness grows, the adoption of smart agriculture becomes economically beneficial and also necessary for long-term agricultural sustainability.

Smart Agriculture Market Report Segmentation:

By Agriculture Type:

.

Precision Farming

.

Livestock Monitoring

.

Smart Greenhouse

.

Others

Precision farming dominate the market as it ensure uniform crop growth, leading to consistent yields and higher-quality produce.

By Offering:

.

Hardware

.

Software

.

Service

Hardware accounted for the largest market share as they serve as the foundation for gathering critical data and executing precision-based tasks.

By Farm Size:

.

Small

.

Medium

.

Large

Medium-sized accounted for the largest market share as they occupy a unique position, balancing scale and resources to harness the benefits of both efficiency and adaptability.

By Region:

. North America (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to advanced infrastructure, and robust technological innovation.

Smart Agriculture Market Trends:

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors into agriculture practices is a prominent trend. These technologies provide real-time data on soil conditions, weather patterns, crop health, and equipment performance. Farmers can make data-driven decisions to optimize resource use and enhance crop yields.

Besides, precision agriculture techniques continue to gain traction. GPS-guided machinery, drones, and autonomous vehicles are used for precise planting, harvesting, and irrigation, reducing waste and increasing efficiency. Moreover, blockchain technology is being used to improve transparency and traceability in the agriculture supply chain. Consumers increasingly demand information about the origin and quality of their food.



