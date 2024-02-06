Air Traffic Management Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Air Traffic Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

air traffic management market

report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global air traffic management market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 26.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.

Air Traffic Management (ATM) encompasses a range of services essential for ensuring the safe and efficient navigation of aircraft in the skies and on the ground. This system includes various components such as Air Traffic Control (ATC), Airspace Management, and Air Traffic Flow Management. These services collectively facilitate the management of air traffic, ensuring safety, reducing delays, optimizing flight routes, and enhancing communication between pilots and ATC. Types of ATM systems include ground-based control systems, satellite-based navigation systems, and radar-based surveillance systems. The integration of advanced technologies in ATM, such as real-time data analytics and automated control systems, provides advantages such as increased airspace capacity, improved safety protocols, and more efficient route management, catering to the growing global air traffic demands.

Market Trends:

The market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing air traffic and the subsequent need for advanced airspace management solutions. With the rise in international travel and cargo transportation, there is a pressing demand for efficient air traffic management to ensure safety and punctuality. Additionally, technological advancements play a pivotal role in this market's expansion, as innovations in digital communication and automated systems enhance the capacity and efficiency of ATM systems. Along with this, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is revolutionizing ATMs by enabling predictive analytics for traffic flow and potential hazards. In addition, the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the expansion of airport infrastructure globally are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, government initiatives and regulatory frameworks aiming to modernize air traffic management infrastructure also contribute to the positive trend in this market. These factors, combined with the increasing emphasis on reducing environmental impact through optimized flight paths and efficient fuel use, are creating a positive market outlook.

Adacel Technologies Limited

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

Airbus SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leidos

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB Thales Group

Air Traffic Management

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, domain, component, application and end user.

Breakup by Domain:



Air Traffic Control

Air Traffic Flow Management Aeronautical Information Management

Breakup by Component:



Hardware Software

Breakup by Application:



Communication

Navigation

Surveillance Automation

Breakup by End User:



Commercial Military

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

