(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Robust R&D and Market Initiatives Propel Yeast Beta Glucan Market in the United State is positioned for substantial growth, anticipated to capture a leading share of 27.0% and reach a valuation of US$ 166.1 million by 2034. The pharmaceutical industry's exploration of beta glucans for their potential in developing immunotherapies is acting as a significant catalyst for the expansion of this market.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The yeast beta glucan market is expected to surge at 5.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 991.5 million by 2034. This growth is propelled by a heightened awareness of overall well-being, underscored by the harmonious integration of natural ingredients and sustainable practices.



The yeast beta glucan market is witnessing dynamic growth fueled by the escalating demand for natural, functional, and sustainable ingredients across diverse industries. Rising product demand in applications such as animal feed and functional food is anticipated to be a key market driver over the projected period.

The need for functional foods is growing worldwide due to several variables, including the surging elderly population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Women and children are most likely to have low immunity, particularly in developing nations. The market for products that help increase immunity is predicted to rise due to growing consumer knowledge of health issues.

Preventive regimens are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, as opposed to post-treatment drugs. By 2034, product innovations, especially in the nutrition sector, are expected to fuel demand for medications and nutraceuticals containing yeast beta glucan.

Robust research & development activities and collaborations among key players underscore a commitment to unlocking new applications and formulations. With a focus on sustainability and clean-label preferences, yeast beta glucan is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of health-centric and eco-conscious industries.

"Despite the product's excellent nutritional value, its compatibility with other culinary ingredients is difficult for manufacturers. Furthermore, it is challenging for manufacturers to reduce the chance of deterioration and maintain the nutritious composition during processing.” – Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Yeast Beta Glucan Market Report:



The yeast beta glucan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The United States yeast beta glucan market is expected to reach US$ 166.1 million by 2034.

Based on type, the 1,3-glucan segment is expected to hold a market share of 51.2% in 2024.

China is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034. The United Kingdom is projected to rise at 5.1% CAGR through the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Profiled



Cargill, Incorporated

EMD Millipore

Lallemand, Inc.

Van Wankum Ingredients

Biorigin

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Kerry Group plc

Leiber

Lesaffre Human Care Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

Key companies are expanding their product portfolios and employing advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to maintain market relevance and drive growth in the yeast beta glucan market.

For instance,



In 2020, Angel Yeast expanded its yeast beta glucan production capacity, responding to escalating product demand. In December 2020, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients expanded its beta glucans portfolio by acquiring Biotec BetaGlucans (BBG), a subsidiary of ArticZymes Technologies.

Yeast Beta Glucan Market Segmentation by Category

By Type:



1,3-glucan 1,6-glucan

By Form:



Soluble Insoluble

By End-use Application:



Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Skincare Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Agriculture Industry Pharmaceutical



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



