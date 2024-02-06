Flow Cytometry Market To Reach USD 9.6 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for new tech, and R&D investment drive the global flow cytometry market.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flow Cytometry Market size was valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Flow cytometry is a cutting-edge cell analysis technology that enables scientists and researchers to examine cells and particles on a microscopic level thoroughly. In recent years, the market for this technology has experienced remarkable growth due to its growing importance in various scientific and medical fields. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, the increasing demand for drug discovery applications, and the growth of stem cell research are the key factors driving the expansion of the flow cytometry market.

There is a growing need for accurate diagnostic and therapeutic tools due to the rise in chronic diseases such as immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Flow cytometry is one technique that helps examine specific cell populations, including cell surface, intracellular, and intranuclear proteins. It can also detect tumor cell DNA aneuploidy and analyze tumor cell profile and immunophenotype leukemias, making it an essential tool in cancer diagnosis. Flow cytometry helps researchers and doctors understand disease mechanisms by analyzing complex cellular interactions. This has led to its widespread adoption in research and clinical applications.

The integration of AI and machine learning with flow cytometry , coupled with technological advancements, presents exciting growth opportunities for major market players. These algorithms can significantly improve efficiency, reduce human bias, and enhance reproducibility, leading to trustworthy and precise cell population identification. This can provide detailed information on cellular heterogeneity and disease mechanisms in clinical diagnostics. Furthermore, AI algorithms can integrate different OMICS data with flow cytometry to identify novel biomarkers or combinations of markers associated with specific cell populations or disease states. Innovations such as spectral flow cytometry, mass cytometry, and imaging flow cytometry have revolutionized traditional flow cytometry, enabling researchers to achieve higher precision, sensitivity, and multiplexing capabilities.

Segmentation Overview:

The global flow cytometry market has been segmented into product, technology, application, end-use, and region. In 2022, cell-based flow cytometry was the most popular method. This method determines cell viability, analyzes cell functions, and distinguishes between live and dead cells. It has various applications, including autoimmune disorders like demyelination disease and Neuromyelitis optica. Research and academic institutes are driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, contributing to market growth. This segment holds a greater market share due to its pivotal role in advancing scientific knowledge and breakthroughs with a focus on innovation and understanding cellular mechanisms.

Flow Cytometry Market Report Highlights:

The global flow cytometry market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2032.

Flow cytometry is a powerful cell analysis technology experiencing remarkable growth due to its increasing importance in scientific and medical fields. It is a vital tool in cancer diagnosis and helps researchers understand disease mechanisms. AI and machine learning integration presents exciting growth opportunities for major market players, enhancing efficiency and precision in cell population identification. Innovations such as spectral flow cytometry, mass cytometry, and imaging flow cytometry have revolutionized traditional flow cytometry, providing higher precision, sensitivity, and multiplexing capabilities.

The North American market is expected to have a significant share in the coming years due to technological advancements and a supportive ecosystem for research and development. The US is leading this market due to a thriving healthcare sector, extensive research activities, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. The growing focus on precision medicine and personalized therapies further fuels the market growth.

Some prominent players in the flow cytometry market report include Danaher Corp., Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Sysmex Corp., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Stratedigm, Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Miltenyi Biotec, and Sony Biotechnology, Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Agilent Technologies Inc. and Incyte have agreed to collaborate in developing and commercializing Incyte's hematology and oncology portfolio by utilizing Agilent's expertise in developing companion diagnostics.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) and Techcyte have collaborated to offer an AI-based algorithm that helps cytologists and pathologists detect cervical cancer and precancer using whole-slide imaging.

Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation:

By Product: Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, Accessories, Services

By Technology: Cell-based, and Bead-based

By Application: Research, Industrial, Clinical

By End-use: Commercial Organizations, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Clinical Testing Labs

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



