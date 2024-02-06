Arctic Glacier Enhances North American Distribution Performance With Descartes Strategic Route Planning Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA and LONDON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Arctic Glacier has improved its distribution network efficiency, its fleet performance and the customer experience by using Descartes' strategic route planning solution to optimize ice distribution from over 100 facilities and 1,000 vehicles to 75,000 customer locations across the U.S. and Canada.



“To minimize our operating costs, we need to reset our network multiple times annually because of large demand fluctuations and our aggressive, acquisition-driven growth strategy,” said Elizabeth DiFazio, Director, Routing & Order Scheduling at Arctic Glacier.“The Descartes solution allows us to quickly execute network reroutes, which helps us capture fuel, labor and equipment savings, cost-effectively fold acquisitions into our network and increase delivery productivity in the peak summer season. Descartes' advanced optimization is very efficient and, as a result, we now get more reroutes completed with less planning resources.”

Part of its routing, mobile and telematics solution suite , Descartes' strategic route planning solution is designed to optimize distribution networks by determining the best combination of resources (e.g., distribution centers, fleet size and drivers) to meet customer service and financial targets while considering service policies and operational practices. With strategic route planning, fleet operators can understand and optimize delivery and customer service policies changes, acquisition consolidation strategies, introduction of new vehicle types, and other distribution network business decisions before executing them. The solution's advanced single-pass optimization technology streamlines the strategic route planning process to produce faster and better results than conventional sales and territory planning solutions.

“We're pleased to help Arctic Glacier optimally flex its distribution network to address large demand swings and incorporate acquisitions,” said James Wee, General Manager, Routing, Mobile and Telematics at Descartes.“Our advanced strategic route planning solution allows distribution companies to quickly execute network reroutes while producing superior results to legacy planning solutions. Descartes' strategic route planning solution is a powerful tool for distributors given the accelerating pace of change that distribution businesses are experiencing.”

About Arctic Glacier Premium Ice

Arctic Glacier is the premier provider of high-quality, premium ice products and services in North America. For over 140 years the company has perfected the art of ice making, best-in-class service, and reliability as well as logistics. Today Arctic Glacier produces and delivers over 2.5 billion pounds annually of premium ice to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, and liquor stores, as well as other commercial and industrial businesses. Arctic Glacier services over 75,000 customers from over 100 production facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

