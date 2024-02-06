Health Functional Food Market Size To Worth USD 584.25 Billion By 2030| With An 8.5% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest study released on the Health Functional Food market evaluates market size, trends, and forecast to 2030. The Health Functional Food market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. An in-depth analysis of historical trends, future trends, SWOT analysis, demographics, industrial advances, and regulatory requirements for the Health Functional Food market has been performed to analyze the growth rate of each segment and sub-segment. Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, the economic slowdown in the overall industry.

The global health functional food market size is projected to grow from USD 330.06 billion in 2023 to USD 584.25 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blackmores Limited, Conagra Brands, Danone, General Mills, GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition, Kellogg Company, Kerry Group, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Nature's Bounty Co., Nestlé, PepsiCo, Post Holdings, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

May 12, 2023 - ADM Continues to Meet Food Security, Sustainability Needs with Brazil Crush Expansion, Refined Glycerin Acquisition. ADM a global leader in sustainably sourced solutions from nature, is making a series of investments to continue to expand its broad-based business in Brazil.

January 25, 2024 – Globally inspired flavors, evolving use of kitchen appliances, and a surge in breakfast foods are just some of the emerging trends identified in Future of Frozen Food 2024, the inaugural, comprehensive, data-driven report from Conagra Brands that examined how the $78 billion1 United States (U.S.) frozen food market may evolve in 2024.

The Global Health Functional Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Health Functional Food Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Bakery Products

Breakfast Cereals

Snack/Functional Bars

Dairy Products

Baby Food

Health Functional Food Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Health Functional Food Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

North America, especially the United States, has emerged as a dominant participant in the health functional food business. The region's well-established health and wellness culture, along with a high degree of consumer awareness, has aided the uptake of health functional foods. Another important market for health functional foods is Europe, which emphasizes clean eating and preventative healthcare. Countries such as Japan and South Korea have had significant development in Asia-Pacific, owing to a combination of traditional health practices and current dietary trends.

The market is also expanding in emerging countries, as customers in Latin America and the Middle East become more health concerned. Overall, the worldwide effect of the health functional food industry is defined by a combination of regional preferences, cultural influences, and growing recognition of the significance of nutrition in sustaining overall well-being.

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Health Functional Food market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Health Functional Food.

-To showcase the development of the Health Functional Food market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Health Functional Food market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Health Functional Food

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Health Functional Food market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Detailed TOC of Health Functional Food Market Research Report 2024 – 2030

Chapter 1: Health Functional Food Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by key players

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Health Functional Food Market Forecast

.......

The key questions answered in this report:

1: Who are the global manufacturers of Health Functional Food, what are their share, price, volume, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and future growth plans?

2: What are the key drivers, growth/restraining factors, and challenges of the Health Functional Food?

3: How is the Health Functional Food industry expected to grow in the projected period?

4: How has COVID-19 affected the Health Functional Food industry and is there any change in the regulatory policy framework?

5: What are the key areas of applications and product types of the Health Functional Food industry that can expect huge demand during the forecast period?

6: What are the key offerings and new strategies adopted by Health Functional Food players?

