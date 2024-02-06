Viewmind Welcomes Renata Afonso To Spearhead LATAM Expansion And Global Marketing Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ViewMind Inc., the brain health company, proudly announces the appointment of Renata Afonso as President of LATAM Operations and global Chief Marketing Officer

- Renata AfonsoSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team and expand its footprint in the LATAM region, ViewMind Inc., the trailblazer in brain health innovation, proudly announces the appointment of Renata Afonso as President of LATAM Operations and global Chief Marketing Officer. Afonso, whose distinguished career in media and global outreach initiatives includes transformative roles at CNN [WBD:NASDAQ], HBO, and as CEO of CNN Brazil, is poised to lead ViewMind's market penetration and branding strategy with her deep expertise and visionary leadership. Renata's role as the Chairperson of the United Nations International Emergency Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Brazil further underscores her commitment to impactful global initiatives.Reflecting on her new role, Afonso shares,“Joining ViewMind is a privilege. The company exemplifies a modern, disruptive, and purposeful entity, poised to revolutionize the approach to brain health and neurodegenerative diseases. I'm eager to contribute to a team dedicated to making such profound impacts on healthcare.”Mark Edwards , CEO of ViewMind, underscored Afonso's appointment as pivotal for the company's ambitious growth trajectory and mission to transform brain health diagnosis and the quantification of treatment effect, through innovative technology.Edwards commented,“The ViewMind team warmly welcomes Renata Afonso as President of LATAM Operations and global Chief Marketing Officer. Renata's wealth of leadership and operations experience in media, will be pivotal in advancing ViewMind's strategic growth ambitions.”ViewMind's commitment to leveraging Digital Health and AI for early detection of cognitive diseases and to quantify treatment impact, positions it uniquely in the healthcare sector, promising to advance the availability and accuracy of diagnostic tools worldwide.For more information on ViewMind, click here and to follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here.About ViewMindViewMind revolutionizes cognitive health assessment by leveraging cutting-edge technology. Through analysis of distinctive eye movement patterns, the platform provides unparalleled precision in evaluating cognitive functions. ViewMind's advanced algorithms, powered by AI, decode these patterns, to quantify brain health. This innovative approach allows for early detection of brain diseases, monitoring of disease progression, and precise measurement of medication impact on cognition.To follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click (here).

