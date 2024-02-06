Preferred Health Magazine Cover Party With A Purpose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Preferred Health Magazine's Winter Cover Party 2024 was a resounding success. The event was held at The Jue Lan Club in Manhattan on Thursday evening and was attended by over 100 elites including esteemed doctors, top media executives, actors, models, and news personalities. The party was organized to honor Dr. Kelly Powers and her work with "Brain Powers," a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness, implementing the latest medical research findings, and providing support to those diagnosed with brain cancer.

During a speech, Angelina Cappiello, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief, referred to the guest of honor as an inspiration to those who have been diagnosed with a deadly disease. She said, "Dr. Kelly Powers refers to herself as the 'Luckiest, Unlucky Girl,' but I believe her last name speaks more to who she truly is - a warrior, a fighter, and a true beacon of hope for those who have been diagnosed with brain cancer."

Preferred Health Magazine interviewed the well-respected doctor about her experience of surviving heart failure and Glioblastoma Multiforme. Despite a survival rate of less than 5% and an expected life span of 12-18 months, Dr. Powers has been in remission for over 4 years, which is nothing short of a miracle. She undergoes scans every 3 months to keep a check on her health.

Since 2017, Preferred Health Magazine has been able to produce knock-out interviews with top celebrities Deepak and Mallika Chopra, Jewel, Jeff Pilson, Leeza Gibbons, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Fran Drescher, Jennifer Beals, Sharon Gless, Randy Spelling, and late legendary reporter Larry King to name a few. Staying true to their motto, Keeping Health Hip, the 2024 winter edition also featured longtime reporter Tamsen Fadal.

Distinguished sponsors of the event, the Patient Preferred Network , presented the Empowered Women in Medicine Award to Dr. Powers for her dedication to medicine and inspirational efforts. Guests enjoyed an evening of dancing and sipping on "PHM Power Up" espresso martinis sponsored by Jiu Jiu Vodka while bidding on choice gift baskets to raise funds for Brain Powers. DJ Dwayne Rivera provided music that could be heard throughout the legendary establishment while guests danced the night away.

