Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Parodies Pharmaceutical Ads With A Plant-Based Diet Campaign

Ask Your Doctor if Eating a Plant-Based Diet is Right for You...

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Wellness Wheel

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's humorous campaign encourages patients to discuss the health benefits of a plant-based diet with their doctors.

- Ted "Dr. Veggie" Barnett, MD, FACLM, President of RLMIROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a twist on pharmaceutical ads that recommend patients ask their doctors if a drug is right for them, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institutes (RLMI) has developed a new poster meant for doctors to display in their offices. The poster invites patients to“Ask your doctor if eating a plant-based diet is right for you.“The poster lists potential“side effects'' from whole-food plant-based eating, including weight loss, lowering of cholesterol, improved blood pressure and blood sugar, improved ED and fewer hot flashes, and even reversal of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.Click here to view the poster .For time-strapped doctors without the time to teach the basics of a healthy diet, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) makes it easy to refer patients from anywhere in the world to its "15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart." The 15-Day Jumpstart is an online, Zoom-based, interactive, medically-facilitated program that supports the move to a plant-based diet in a lively and supportive community setting. Given monthly since 2018, more than 2100 people from 45 states and 7 countries.RLMI's peer-reviewed study demonstrating the power of this intense lifestyle intervention appeared in the "American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine." The diet taught during the Jumpstart is based on the pioneering work of Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD of the Cleveland Clinic.Lifestyle Medicine is a branch of medicine that recognizes lifestyle measures such as a plant-based diet, physical movement, and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. The field is on the rise, with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) growing from 130 members in 2013 to more than 10,000 members currently. The recent ACLM conference, LM23 in November 2023 in Denver was attended by 2,000 people, with even more attendees joining the conference virtually.Clinicians and others interested in participating in the“Ask Your Doctor” campaign may download a PDF of the poster here .ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTERochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers two programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the 10-week Lift Project, as well as an alumni program, individualized coaching services, the Lifestyle as Medicine lecture series, and continuing education programs for medical professionals.

