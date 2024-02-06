(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Massive Bio Partners with Ollang to Enhance Patient Connectivity Using Advanced Dubbing Technology

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Massive Bio , a pivotal player in connecting cancer patients with tailored treatments and clinical trials, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Ollang , 1-stop shop platform for end-to-end localization. This collaboration, bolstered by shared investment from Revo Capital, promises to transform patient outreach and engagement through innovative communication technologies.A Synergy of Expertise and TechnologyThis collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations in a shared vision to make healthcare information universally accessible. Massive Bio, known for its innovative approach in connecting patients with tailored cancer treatments and clinical trials, will incorporate Ollang's advanced dubbing and localization features into its outreach efforts. This integration promises to bring a new level of engagement and understanding to patients globally, regardless of language and cultural differences.Looking AheadThis collaboration is more than a business venture; it's a step towards making world-class healthcare accessible to all. Massive Bio and Ollang, supported by Revo Capital, are set to make significant strides in breaking down barriers in cancer care communication, bringing hope to patients worldwide by making the knowledge accessible in any language through dubbing and subtitles.Cagatay Culcuoglu, GM, COO, CTO of Massive Bio, on the Collaboration: "Through this partnership, we harness Ollang's leading dubbing technology to enhance communication with patients worldwide. This initiative will advance our mission to provide accessible, personalized healthcare by overcoming language barriers that limit access to innovative treatments and clinical trials."Ebru Yıldırım, CEO of Ollang, on the Collaboration: Through our collaboration with Massive Bio, Ollang is proud to contribute to a shared vision where our purposes align seamlessly. We believe in the right of every individual to lead a healthy life, and by eliminating linguistic barriers through our advanced localization solutions, we are actively working towards making healthcare more accessible and inclusive. We're honored to be part of an initiative that aligns with our values and contributes to fostering a healthier and more inclusive world."About OllangOllang, founded in 2019 by Ebru Yıldırım and Muhammed Aziz Ulak, positions itself as 1-stop shop platform for end-to-end localization. Ollang is the leader in utilizing AI for localization. The company's goal is clear: to eliminate communication barriers by providing quality subtitle translations and authentic dubbing in over 60 languages. Ollang's comprehensive suite of tools is designed to empower content networks, fast TV channels, MCNs, creators, and influencers on social media and premium subscription platforms to globalize their content seamlessly through a single platform. Olabs, our innovative AI-supported localization platform, streamlines the process for users. It enables quick order creation, efficient tracking of multiple projects, easy role assignment within teams, and facilitates communication for inquiries and requests. Moreover, it provides the flexibility to revise and edit target texts as needed.Users can access services such as subtitle translation, closed captions (CC), AI dubbing, hybrid (AI and studio) dubbing, and translations of texts like scripts and video metadata. Ollang not only serves as a company offering end-to-end localization through AI-powered platforms and a network of translators but also provides an effective and user-friendly platform for those who want to manage translation processes with their own dubbing studios and translators in a systematic digital environment. You can visit / for more information.About Massive BioMassive Bio is at the forefront of empowering cancer patients to discover their optimal treatment options. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over three dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit , , or interact with us on our social media channels.Contacts:Ollang IncIrem EribolChief of Staff+90 533 5019150...

