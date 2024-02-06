Florida-Based Cybersecurity Firm, Qriar, Secures Major Collaboration With Global Cybersecurity Leader, Redtrace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This collaboration will provide unparalleled support, enhancing organizations' cybersecurity through a comprehensive and hands-on support approach.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida-based cybersecurity firm, Qriar, announced its cutting-edge partnership with RedTrace Technologies, the acclaimed cybersecurity consulting firm. Together, this collaboration will provide unparalleled support, marking a significant milestone in enhancing organizations' cybersecurity through a comprehensive and hands-on support approach.“This partnership allows us to bring DoD and U.S. Intelligence Community level cybersecurity expertise to the commercial space for any industry and nearly any size organization. It is a revolutionary new offering and we are thrilled to be among the first to introduce Corporate National Security to the world,” says Chris Storey, Director of Business Development for Qriar. RedTrace Technologies and Qriar Technologies will execute Project TITAN. This Corporate National Security program has three main phases:1) Foundation Establishment Phase: This initial phase is dedicated to laying the groundwork for a sustainable, long-term partnership. It sets the stage for a collaborative relationship, ensuring a solid base upon which future security strategies can be built.2) Advanced Threat Management: Upon establishing a formally engaged partnership, we proceed to meticulously identify, assess, and evaluate potential threats and vulnerabilities to Information Technology (IT), Operational Technology (OT), and Product Security. Following this comprehensive risk assessment, a customized, risk-driven threat management strategy is developed that is aimed at optimizing the security framework through the integration of tailored controls and the allocation of necessary personnel, thereby ensuring a maximized return on investment in security.3) Security Automation: Achieving a standardized security setup leads to the creation of custom automation playbooks. These are developed project-by-project, employing an infrastructure-as-code approach to equip our clients for the evolving threat landscape, bolstering their security posture."Corporate National Security must be unimpeded by barriers to achieving excellence in security.” says Zachary Schmidt, VP of Sales from RedTrace. Zach also added,“To provide those organizations with a way to grow their user population was important to us for the program. The thought leadership around it makes it resonate more with the C-suite level.”This partnership promises a unique and forward-thinking market positioning and reshaping of our approach to new opportunities for this program. This collaboration aims to strengthen credibility, expand market reach, and increase efficiency in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Clients will benefit from access to RedTrace's global threat intelligence, and the partnership opens avenues for future joint ventures and projects.For more information, please visit RedTrace Technologies at and Qriar at .ABOUT: Qriar is a worldwide enterprise specializing in cybersecurity and provides efficient and secure solutions for connecting individuals and devices to valuable data and information. Our core focus lies in developing, integrating, implementing, and customizing cutting-edge solutions in the realms of Identity and Access Management, Security, and API Management. As authorized and trusted IBM partners, we possess the authority to distribute their products and deliver specialized services globally.ABOUT: RedTrace Technologies, Inc. (RedTrace) is a cyber intelligence driven, Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Management Consulting firm primarily focused on assisting Commercial, Federal Civilian, DoD, and U.S. Intelligence Community clients achieve mission success by proactively identifying and mitigating cyber threats; supporting mission critical IT components; and applying sound business and programmatic management principles.#####

